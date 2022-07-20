Although Kittitas County is years off from seeing ground broken on a new courthouse, space constraints within the existing structure are spurning conversations about who and what will exist in the new building when it is planned, as well as if any additional space is needed in the interim.
County Commissioners Brett Wachsmith and Cory Wright met with Solid Waste Director Patti Stacey last week at a solid waste and maintenance meeting to talk about the current configuration of the parking lot north of the county jail, as well as touch base about how to proceed on planning the footprint of the future courthouse structure.
PARKING LOT SPACE
While working with the contracted engineer on the design for the parking lot, Stacey said there were conversations during the permitting process about setting up a portable office space within the parking lot. Potential uses of the portable include jail staff, the coroner, and a new county office of public defense.
Stacey said the coroner’s office can most likely stay where it is, as the county’s public health department has lost staff members originally hired as COVID-19 support. Wachsmith said the new public defense office met a week prior to last week’s meeting and talked about the space needed to successfully operate. He said the initial proposal is to have approximately four employees. The department at launch would consist of a director, an office administrator/paralegal, and two lawyers.
“It’s needed anyways,” Wachsmith said of the lawyers being hired for the department. “The revenue to cover that is switching it from the money flow that goes to lower district court because they already have contracts for this work to be done. It would just flow instead to this new department.”
Saying direction was needed to go forward on the parking lot plan, Stacey said the new employees may fit within the public health building instead of a portable within the parking lot, but she said it depends on how many employees the department loses.
“They had like six people put in a conference room,” Stacey said of the peak employment levels at public health during the pandemic. “The conference room I know is open again, and I don’t know how many downstairs offices they’ve opened.”
Although there may be space within the public health building, an issue Wright said needed to be talked about with that specific department, the other issue surrounding the new department is that the spaces needed for the oncoming defense lawyers must be private due to lawyer-client confidentiality issues.
“They’ve got to be closed-door offices,” Stacey said of the needed space.
NEW COURTHOUSE FOOTPRINT
Stacey said the next step she identified in the process of planning the new courthouse building would be to meet with management to identify the space needs of each individual department that wants to be located in the new structure.
“That’s what we’ve talked about, is whittling down what we really need,” she said.
In previous board conversations, Wachsmith said the topic of overall space needs will have a direct impact on how much of the bond will be funded internally through specific revenue sources.
“We feel like we owe it to people that we’re going to ask for a bond measure that we vetted both the location and we’ve also vetted our space needs,” he said.
As part of the vetting process, Wachsmith said he feels that the county’s architectural firm DLR Group should meet with various county agencies to come to a hard number on how much square footage each department needs.
Adding to the equation, Stacey said she’s identified two departments that have indicated they do not want to be located in the new building.
“They have good reasons for not coming along,” she said. “I need a board decision to direct me to tell DLR Group to take them out.”
Although those departments do not want their full staffs in the new building, Wachsmith said he wants management to meet with them to determine whether any employees will need space in the plan.
Stacey, Wachsmith, and Wright agreed that the best format to hash out the direct needs of each department to determine a vetted square footage for the new courthouse plan would be in the format of a public meeting where department heads, management, the BOCC, and representatives from the DLR Group are present.
“I’m fine with a public meeting,” Commissioner Wright said of the process.
Wright said he thinks the board needs to be prepared to take a straightforward stance with the departments on hashing out the square footage needed, saying the configurations need to be realistic, although he said that conversation might be sensitive material for some of the departments involved.
“When you’re saying you need 6,000 square feet for your entire office for some of these when let’s be looking at some staffing changes and flexibility around efficiencies that haven’t been explored yet because people don’t want to have those conversations, those should be checked out that day,” he said of the public meeting. “I would anticipate that will be a four-hour process.”