As Kittitas County progresses into the new year, the omicron strain is continuing to affect various facets of daily life, with the most obvious being staffing shortages, especially in local schools.
“Our cases continue to run on the very high end at all the facilities that are doing testing,” Kittitas County Health Officer Dr. Mark Larson said of the current trend within the county. “That includes the hospital and urgent care center, clinics, and schools. Lots of positives.”
Although Larson said he doesn’t believe the county has seen the peak of the omicron wave, he said there is positivity in that projection.
“I think we’re kind of floating near the edge of reaching our peak,” he said.
With the high case rates, Larson said public health employees are placing a priority on certain demographics when it comes to case and contact, as well as outbreak management.
“We’re definitely feeling like we can’t do case and contact for each individual person,” he said. “We are reaching out to those folks that are higher risk.”
The prioritized groups include schools, the county correctional facility, and long-term care facilities, all of which are seeing positive cases. Larson said Central Washington University is performing its own case and contact investigations.
“We are also prioritizing those people older than 60, because they are at the highest risk of bad outcomes,” he said. “I am personally calling those people and talking about antiviral medication as well as monoclonal antibodies that might be available if they get sick.”
When it comes to sourcing antiviral and monoclonal antibody medications, Larson said the county has experienced the same logistical struggles seen in other parts of the country. Only one monoclonal antibody is currently proving effective against the omicron variant, and Larson said supplies are limited but available.
“We do have the ability to get that particular medication,” he said. “KVH has that and the antiviral. They are prescribed by individual providers in both the emergency room and the clinics based upon criteria of people who would be at risk of progression if they would happen to get COVID.”
Despite limited supply, Larson said the supply that exists within the county has not been exhausted, and they expect to receive more. He said the supply has not been exhausted in part due to a less-severe disease process with the omicron strain.
SCHOOLS HOLDING UP
As local schools continue to struggle with high case rates, Larson said no schools or individual classrooms have had to close as a result of in-school transmission, although he said it can be incredibly difficult to determine where people caught the virus due to the extremely high transmissibility rate of the strain.
“We haven’t seen transmission in schools, but we know there has to be some transmission going on in schools,” he said.
Amidst a nationwide shortage in testing supplies, Larson said public health has striven to ensure school districts throughout the county retain access to the supplies needed to remain open safely.
“We’re continuing to test kids and staff that are sick,” he said. “We are also testing high-risk athletes. The school nurses are totally overwhelmed by the amount of testing they are having to do.”
Over the past couple weeks, Larson said the state has gotten more flexible with CDC recommendations for both students and school employees, aligning the recommendations with those in other workplaces. As a result, employees or students who test positive can return after a five-day quarantine.
“They can come back with strict masking if they’re feeling better and not having a fever,” he said. “Cle Elum, Thorp, and Easton are testing people on return because they were given the option to test. Kittitas and Ellensburg have chosen not to test and just enforce masking.”
In addition to the recommendations pertaining to those who have tested positive, Larson said school districts are also regularly testing students and employees who have had contact with someone else who has tested positive, however they are allowed to continue their work or study if they continue to test negative.”
Although the revised guidance has helped keep more kids and school employees on campus, Larson said the process has created an intense strain on school nurses within county districts. And even with the revised guidance, he said the districts are still feeling strain beyond the nurse’s office.
“We’re seeing short-staffing everywhere,” he said. “Parents are out, kids are out, teachers have to be out to take care of their kids, or the teachers are out themselves. We’re still seeing staff shortages in lots of venues. I’m hoping that as we reach a peak with COVID, those numbers will start going down and that will be less of a burden.”