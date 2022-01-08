Support Local Journalism


Although the midweek winter storm that has left county residents with plenty of snow to deal with, it was not a record breaker.

According to the National Weather Service Pendleton, Oregon office, the all-time record for daily snowfall in Ellensburg they could find on record was 25 inches on New Years’ Eve of 1996, with the second highest being a 19-inch event in 1916.

Based on the data found in researching historic snowfall, the office said the recent snowfall in Ellensburg would most likely be in the top five daily snow accumulations in the recorded history of the city. Their recorded data from the storm showed recordings of between 12 and 18 inches of snowfall in the city, a number they said was highly variable depending on elevation.

NWS Meteorologist Joe Solomon said the winter storm was a result of a warm front running west to east over the state. As it stalled, he said the moisture spilled over the Cascade Range causing high precipitation levels along the entire east slope of the mountains. He said lesser amounts of precipitation was seen further east toward the Columbia Basin.

Although freezing rain was initially projected to hit the valley after the snow subsided Thursday, Solomon said the warm front was initially oriented in a northwest to southeast position, gradually transitioning into west to east.

“As that occurred, it started to cause a bit more down sloping on the east slope of the Cascades,” he said. “The precipitation became a bit more limited. The main freezing rain event occurred from around Yakima to the Columbia Basin and a part of the Columbia Gorge.”

By the time the warm air reached Kittitas County, Solomon said most the precipitation had already dropped on other areas. With the high winds experienced in the valley Friday, he said that event had an effect in scouring out colder temperatures in the region. As of Friday afternoon, he said the winds were projected to peak later in the afternoon, persisting into the overnight hours.

“It will help to hold temperatures up a bit,” he said. “In areas where the winds die out in the valley, temperatures will probably drop to the low 20’s.”

Looking ahead, Solomon said there is a ridge of high pressure developing off the Pacific Coast, which will start moving inland late Saturday.

“That’s going to start to develop inversions,” he said. “The result of that will be development of fog and stratus around the Columbia Basin and the east slope of the Cascades.”

Solomon said the current projections show the fog to continue to develop into the beginning of the week.

“Those inversions will also trap that colder air in the Kittitas Valley,” he said. “We won’t see much of a temperature change from day to night. It will probably be around a five-degree change. No precipitation is expected from Saturday night until at the earliest maybe Tuesday or Wednesday. The models are a little uncertain as far as the timing. Some models keep the moisture off the coast, and if that’s the case we might stay dry through the upcoming week.”

