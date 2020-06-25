Now that Kittitas County has reached Phase 3 in the state’s COVID-19 reopening plan, Kittitas County governmental offices will open to the public on Monday, according to a news release from Kittitas County.
There are new safety measures in place. To ensure the safety of customers and staff, the county is offering an online booking system for customers to schedule appointments.
Each department or office will have information available on how to access its specific office or department during Phase 3 via the Kittitas County website at www.co.kittitas.wa.us. The county website is also the portal for booking online appointments. Find the department or office you wish to access. The office or department’s home page will have a “book now” feature, which will walk you through booking an appointment online.
The Information Technology Department is training all staff and implementing the online booking system, immediately, according to the release. Some troubleshooting is expected during this transition, and the public is asked for patience while navigating this new method of customer interaction.
If you do not have access to the web or you need assistance in booking an appointment, contact the department or office directly for assistance.
“Every department and office will do their best to accommodate customers as we move forward. We look forward to seeing everyone in person moving forward and we are pleased to implement a system that will provide increased safety,” said Board of County Commissioner Chair Brett Wachsmith.