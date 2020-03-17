Despite numerous temporary closures throughout the county due to state-mandated social distancing protocols, Kittitas County departments and offices will remain open for the time being.
According to a press release from the county, the primary focus at the moment is maintaining government function at the county level while protecting the health of citizens and county employees. The release implored people who need to utilize county services to take the proper precautions, which includes refraining from entering the courthouse if they are exhibiting flulike symptoms including fever, cough, sore nose, muscle and/or body aches, sneezing, vomiting or diarrhea.
For those who are experiencing any of the above listed symptoms, the release states that all county offices are prepared to conduct business via telephone.
“We are working closely with the Kittitas County Public Health Department and will do our best to continue to interact with the public,” Kittitas County Commissioner Brett Wachsmith said in the release.
For those who plan on paying their property taxes in the coming weeks, the Kittitas County Treasurer’s Office asks that people consider paying their bill by mail or online using their credit card or bank account.
“Early payment of property taxes will allow for prompt posting of payments and assist the treasurer’s office in the event of staffing shortages due to the virus,” read a statement in a release from the office.
While the offices may remain open for county-related business, concerns over community spread have affected other county-level operations. The Kittitas County Superior Court has suspended jury service until April 10. As a result, all persons summoned for jury service on March 17, 24, 31 and April 7 do not need to call in or report to the court.
The statewide ban on large gatherings has also affected the operations at the Kittitas Valley Event Center. According to a press release, the center will be closed for the duration of the temporary ban. The release states that correspondence on event cancellations have been sent to all current event holders and facility users, and that staff at the center will only be available through telecommunications. Any inquiries or questions about the closure can be directed to eventcenter@co.kittitas.wa.us, or by phone at 962-7639 on Monday through Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Although the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office will continue to operate smoothly as expected, the office explained in a release that they will be working to adapt adjusted protocol for interacting with community members.
“To that end, we are modifying some of our practices in an effort to minimize close and/or direct contact with each other,” the release states. “So when our law enforcement officers are standing a little farther away while talking to you, when staff stand a step back from the counter, when we limit direct contact to a few minutes, please know that we are doing this for everyone’s benefit. This is a practice we can all participate in to help mitigate this situation.”
The release asked residents to consider postponing project or processes and to utilize indirect contact to conduct county business. It also held a request for potential criminals within the county.
“Those of you with a propensity for criminal activity, you know who you are, consider not doing that,” the release said in closing. “Our community is better served if our law enforcement officers’ time can be spent helping people in need, rather than chasing you down and locking you up.”