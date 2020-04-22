Although some residents feel like Kittitas County should follow in the footsteps of other counties in the state who have made individual choices on relaxing restrictions in the face of state-issued mandates on social distancing and allowing businesses classified as nonessential to operate, Kittitas County officials say that will not be happening.
A Kittitas County press release stated they are legally bound to follow the state’s Stay Home, Stay Healthy order until it expires on May 4.
“Counties must follow state direction,” the release said. “The county level may choose to be stricter but cannot choose to enforce anything less than what the state requires.”
With that, the release said local elected officials whether at the county or city levels do not have statutory authority to change anything within Kittitas County under the governor’s direction. While the order is still in effect, the release said the goal is to prepare for reopening elements within the county in the safest way possible.
“Other counties have chosen to not follow the governor’s orders,” Health Officer Dr. Mark Larson said in the release. “In addition to violating state law, those choices put those counties, and the people living within them, at a significant risk. The liability the county takes on will directly affect its constituents; specifically, who will be at fault when someone contracts COVID-19 in a situation that directly ignores the governor’s orders?”
According to a separate press release, the Kittitas County Board of County Commissioners, county prosecutor and Dr. Larson met Tuesday to discuss available avenues to pursue opening local economy.
During the meeting, the county prosecutor clarified that other counties in Washington state have received warning letters from the governor regarding their allowance of residential construction. The release continued by saying those counties received a formal letter on Friday from the governor that clearly stated they need to rescind their allowance of activities that are contrary to the state order. Counties that are not abiding by state law will receive a warning, then ticketing, and ultimately misdemeanant prosecution.
“If Kittitas County were to proceed in breaking the state order, which is considered breaking the law, local citizens are not protected legally,” the release said. “Kittitas County Commissioners have no defensible authority to repeal any part of what the state is requiring.”
The release acknowledged that essential activities deemed appropriate by the governor, specifically to construction, have been a significant issue within the county. It pointed out that the governor’s order allows for essential construction, which is the legally binding order.
“Essential construction is allowed if there is an unsafe condition, damage from an emergency, or spoilage to construction in progress,” the release said. “Based on the governor’s warnings to other counties, the state has made it clear that construction activities in Chelan and Douglas counties are considered illegal.”
The release said county officials will continue to bring forward these issues and that during Tuesday’s conversation there were continued questions and concerns regarding the confusing nature of the state orders. The release finished by saying the recourse for Kittitas County leadership is to continue to work together and directly address inconsistencies in the governor’s orders.