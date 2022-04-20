Summer is rapidly approaching, and along with it comes the optimal season for completing various road construction projects around the county. Kittitas County Public Works will be taking advantage of the weather to complete a few projects of its own, with one resulting in a rather lengthy road closure.
The department will be embarking on a rehabilitation project on the bridge that crosses the Yakima River on the North Thorp Highway. The project, which is slated to cost just over $2 million, will result in the closure of the highway for approximately three months. Although an exact time has yet to be set, the project is slated to begin in August.
Kittitas County Public Works County Engineer Josh Fredrickson said the majority of the Thorp project will be paid for by federal grant funding attained by the department and will involve painting the bridge and fixing some issues in the road surface and joints. The closure comes as a result of the need to encapsulate the bridge to prevent river contamination during the painting process.
As the bridge is made from steel, Fredrickson said the rehabilitation project is designed to prevent structural deterioration from rusting, and he said the last time the bridge received a coat of paint was approximately 20 years ago.
“We inspect our bridges on a regular basis, and it was recognized that this bridge’s paint system needs to be replaced,” he said. “That North Thorp Highway section will be closed for that time while they’re ripping off the paint and putting new paint on.”
Once the project is complete, Fredrickson said the bridge should be good to go for another two decades.
In Upper County, the department is also working this summer to replace a culvert on Kachess Lake Road. That project, slated to cost just over $1 million does not have a start date yet, as it will depend on the fabrication schedule of the precast concrete culvert that will replace the existing one. Fredrickson said the project will most likely kick off in August, saying the seasonal decrease in stream flows will also help mitigate the project’s impact on the surrounding environment.
The major difference between the Upper and Lower County projects is that only one lane of Kachess Lake Road will be closed during the work, although there will most likely be temporary backups at times. Fredrickson said the project is being done in halves, so that one lane can be utilized for motorists to get around the project. He said the duration of the project is estimated to be approximately three months.
The Kachess Lake Road project is being undertaken in order to replace a smaller culvert with a larger one that meets current design standards. The funding for the project will be paid through the county’s road fund.
“Part of it is it will help reduce the annual maintenance and better accommodate flows,” Fredrickson said of the project. “It will improve fish habitat for that area.”
Along with the two capital projects being undertaken by the department, county crews will also be out doing their routine chip seal operations. Fredrickson said crews haven’t gotten started yet due to the inclement weather of late, but said they plan on kicking off the annual maintenance as soon as temperatures warm up and stay there.
As the road network is maintained in sections each summer on a seven-year cycle to ensure surfaces don’t significantly degrade, Fredrickson said crews will be working on roads in all parts of the county. As crews get a definitive start date, he said residents in affected areas will receive notification before work commences.