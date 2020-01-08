As the snow begins to fall and systematically melt within Kittitas County, residents must prepare for the component that inevitably comes along with it: flooding.
Kittitas County Water Resource Program Manager Arden Thomas said the first reports of flooding in the county for 2020 came in Tuesday in the Elk Meadows area. She said the report came from a landowner in the area, and that the extent of the flooding was minor and localized. Thomas said an added concern in the report was that a flow gauge on the Yakima River at Easton had gone down, but the Bureau of Reclamation was able to get it back online.
Although the county has experienced winter storms already this season, Thomas said there have been no flooding incidents reported prior to Tuesday. During the snowstorm that hit the county the week before Christmas, she said she had her eye on local rivers.
“I like to keep an eye on the Teanaway because it’s a good indicator,” she said. “We saw it rise and then recede pretty quickly, but it seemed pretty well contained, so thankful that there were no impacts there.”
Thomas said the county also keeps a close eye on the National Weather Service warnings that are issued for the area. In the December storm, she said no warnings were issued for the county.
“It kind of fell as rain and snow and didn’t cause any dramatic flooding events,” she said. “Nothing like what was experienced over on the West Side.”
Thomas said the primary focus on flooding events begins in November and persists through May. During the beginning of the season, incidents of snowfall quickly followed by rain can trigger flooding conditions, as well as in the spring when the county has maximum snowpack that can be triggered in a rapid melt off.
“That’s when we’re really watching how that’s melting off,” she said. “If it’s melting quickly, especially if we get a warm spell and then temperatures aren’t dropping back below freezing at night. The daytime highs and evening lows can control how quickly that water comes off. If we’re getting rain on top of it or wind, a warm wind can help things melt more quickly.”
Thomas said one of the first areas to flood in the area is the mainstem Yakima River. She said upstream storage reservoirs managed by the Bureau of Reclamation such as Lake Keechelus have the ability to hold water back and release it later on.
“I would say we would see much more flooding without those reservoirs,” she said.
ATTENTION TO TRIBUTARIES
Thomas said attention is given to the tributaries because they can have a large effect on downstream flooding. She said the Teanaway River is notorious because it is south-facing and rocky, so snow tends to melt relatively quickly within its watershed.
“That’s why I look to that as an indicator,” she said.
Other watersheds that Thomas said the county keeps an eye on include Wilson, Taneum and Manastash creeks. She said the county is currently doing a study at Crystal Creek to better understand the potential extent of flooding from that waterway. She said the study will determine if any action should be taken, such as installing culverts.
“That’s one that’s currently on our radar,” she said.
Thomas said the Kittitas County Flood Zone Committee has adopted a capital plan that includes stream gauging on the streams north of Ellensburg, and that it will begin to implement those gauging systems in 2020.
“We’re also working with the city of Ellensburg, specifically on Reecer Creek flooding,” she said. “Steps that we can take to alleviating flooding along that Dolarway Road stretch.”
Along with conducting studies and implementing gauging systems, Thomas said it is important for the public works agencies to work together to maintain local road networks and drainage infrastructure. In areas where there are reoccurring problems, she said it is sometimes necessary to go in and perform slightly more intensive work. One example of that sort of work is the recent project where Whiskey Creek crosses Fifth Avenue in Ellensburg. Crews removed sediment buildup and planted native grasses and trees to help prevent blockage at that crossing.
In 2020, Thomas said the county will be working on a project similar to the Fifth Avenue one, although slightly more extensive. That project will be located within city limits along Mercer Creek near Helena Street. In that project Thomas said sediment buildup will be removed, as well as willow trees that mine the sediment and reduce flood conveyance.
“Also extending the floodplain a bit,” she said. “Working with those neighbors so there’s more room for that floodwater.”
Another large project the county will continue to work with other entities on is the Schaake Habitat Improvement Project south of Ellensburg. One eventual goal of that project is to improve floodplain utilization by opening approximately 130 acres of floodplain along a two-mile stretch of the Yakima River. Thomas said this project will eventually give the county a better idea of how to handle future flood seasons.
“We want to better understand that to reduce flood risk, and combined with that improve habitat conditions,” she said.
With all the work being put into studying and mitigating the risk of floods within the county, Thomas said it is realistic to assume that the inevitable will still occur in years to come.
“We expect things to flood,” she said. “It’s better understanding where it’s going to flood and best manage it so it’s not as disruptive when it does.”