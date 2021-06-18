After 15 months, Kittitas County is rescinding the local declaration of emergency in response to COVID-19.
According to a press release from the county, the emergency declaration was designed to provide additional resources and allowed expedited processes in order to assist local response during emergencies that were overwhelming local capacity.
“It is difficult to take in everything that has occurred throughout the last year,” Kittitas County Commissioner Brett Wachsmith said in the release. “On March 6, 2020, we declared an emergency, and the next day our county had our first positive case of COVID-19 during a time when we were not sure who was at greatest risk or what the disease would do in the future. Although COVID-19 continues to impact Kittitas County, we are in a much different place than we were over a year ago.”
On June 15, the release said the Kittitas County Board of Commissioners officially voted to rescind the emergency declaration which takes effect on June 21 at midnight.
“We have access to more information about COVID-19, increased response personnel, local systems in place to respond, and access to vaccine in Kittitas County,” the release said. “Currently, there is no danger of being overwhelmed by COVID-19 with the need for more resources. Our local response capacity will continue to be monitored.”
According to the release, the Kittitas County COVID-19 impact dashboard will continue to be available along with other COVID-19 response resources at this time. Future updates about demobilization related to COVID-19 will be provided via press release.
“On behalf of the Kittitas County Board of County Commissioners, we want to thank the volunteers, numerous partner organizations, and local agencies who have assisted during the pandemic,” Wachsmith said in the release. “We are hopeful that Kittitas County will continue to move forward in 2021.”
INCIDENT MANAGEMENT TEAM TO DEMOBILIZE
A separate county press release announced the demobilization of the county’s Incident Management Team, to be effective June 21.
The release said the Kittitas County Public Health Department will operate a smaller scale team to continue to respond to COVID-19 as needed, and that contact investigation and contact tracing will continue to occur, with the KCPHD continuing to work closely with response partners.
The release said information about vaccine availability and pop-up clinics will continue to be found on the county website. Starting June 21, the release said any vaccine questions should be directed to KCPHD at 509-962-7515. The last IMT vaccination clinic was held Thursday, and Kittitas Valley Healthcare will be starting its vaccination clinic in the KVH Hospital upstairs in their conference rooms on June 22. Appointments for Pfizer vaccinations will be available Monday through Friday from 8:30 to 11 a.m. Patients can schedule appointments via email at CovidVaccineScheduling@kvhealthcare.org.
“On behalf of the IMT, I want to thank our community members, partner agencies, and volunteers who endured this pandemic and helped Kittitas County lead the way in COVID-19 response,” Incident Commander Darren Higashiyama said in the release. “I have seen emergency response from many different counties and Kittitas County truly is unique in how we come together to care for our community.”
The release said the county had 538 individuals sign up to volunteer for the IMT mass vaccination sites, with the volunteers donating approximately 16,000 hours during the campaign.
“KVH appreciates the hours our staff and community members have volunteered at the clinics at the Kittitas Valley Event Center, Putnam Centennial Center, and Central Washington University,” vaccine clinic coordinator Kathryn Brunner said in the release. “We could not have done this without your support.”