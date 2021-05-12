A recent crime trend within the county may have you thinking about where you park your vehicle.
Kittitas County has seen an increase in both vehicle and catalytic converter thefts over the past few months, and the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office wants residents to work together to curb the trend. KCSO Inspector Chris Whitsett said their goal is to make sure residents are informed about various crime trends within the county so they can respond to them proactively.
“Trends in crime touch Kittitas County, but there are things we can do to reduce the risk and preserve our community,” he said.
Although the uptick in theft crimes hasn’t been exponential over the past few months, Whitsett said statistical increases have been seen in thefts over the past two years. He said statistics on vehicle theft can be tricky to maintain due to the diversity of calls that fit within the category.
“Things that get reported as vehicle thefts can be very different kinds of theft,” he said. “It can be a snowmobile, or it can be somebody’s minivan. It can be done by somebody that’s known to the victim, or it can be a random person that apparently has no connection to the county. Some things are recovered quickly, and some things aren’t.”
Whitsett said approximately 20% of the reported thefts have happened in unincorporated parts of the county, whereas the other reports have come from within jurisdictions.
“Only a small portion happen within the jurisdiction of the Sheriff’s Office each year,” he said. “When I’m talking about a countywide trend, I’m including all these jurisdictions. Both the vehicle and catalytic converter thefts are happening in all parts of the county and all jurisdictions.”
Whitsett said the catalytic converter theft trend has seen sharper increases during 2021, which he said can likely be attributed to the rise in precious metal values. Catalytic converters contain small amounts of precious metals used to filter out combustible materials in a vehicle’s exhaust system. As a result, he said larger vehicles have been more commonly targeted, as he believes thieves infer that there may be more precious metals in larger catalytic converters.
“We want the community to know that we are working to keep this under control and keep the rates of these crimes relatively low,” Whitsett said of the theft trends. “We do this by creating cases and making personal contact with people who report crimes, getting all the details we can for our investigations.”
As the Sheriff’s Office looks at the open vehicle theft cases within the county, Whitsett said the office has been successful in developing suspect profiles based on their relationships with victims within the community. He said the level of reported information and communication between deputies and victims can have a direct correlation on successfully solving the crimes.
“We rely on the community to do that,” he said. “We also rely on the community to exercise common sense in crime prevention measures.”
To prevent the opportunistic nature of vehicle theft, Whitsett said simple measures such as locking vehicles, keeping valuables out of vehicles, and keeping keys isolated from vehicles can all make a major difference in deterring thieves. Although none of those elements will help deter a thief intent on stealing a catalytic converter, Whitsett said one tactic that can help deter both theft of the converter or the vehicle itself is to park the vehicle in a visible area where neighbors can keep an eye on it.
“Crime trends like these are complex,” he said. “Fluctuations in precious metal markets are something we have no control over at the county level. These are just trends that happen in the world, and crime tends to follow these trends. Our best resource in these kinds of complex trends is one another. We need people to report suspicious activity to law enforcement and to be looking out for their neighbors in the community.”