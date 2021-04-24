Kittitas County will soon be receiving a rather substantial sum of money as part of a federal COVID relief plan, and the Kittitas County Board of County Commissioners are looking at ways the funds can be best targeted to help the county recover from effects of the pandemic, as well as planning ahead for the future.
Approximately $9.3 million is budgeted to Kittitas County as part of the American Rescue Plan, out of approximately $65 billion allocated to county governments throughout the country. Commissioner Cory Wright said the funds have not been disbursed yet, although the board hopes to take receipt of the funds by the end of May.
“There’s still a lot of details to come through on what we can and can’t do with it,” he said.
The funding is unique from previous COVID relief bills in that there is an extended time period in which the funds can be spent. The deadline in this bill is Dec. 31, 2024. Although there are some specific guidelines already in place for what the funds can be spent on, Wright said the board is still waiting for clarification from the Department of the Treasury on what those exact terms are.
“I think what we need to be looking it is first off, how to make sure that we’ve cleaned up as much as we can on this pandemic and try to take care of those residual effects,” Wright said of the potential uses of the funds. “Looking at our businesses, looking at our nonprofits, looking at how other agencies have had to struggle. Our schools and even our public utility district doesn’t necessarily have access to these same funds, and we should be exploring how we as an entire county can float all boats with a rising tide.”
Along with shoring up damage caused to local stakeholders from the pandemic, Wright said it would be prudent of the board to plan ahead for future crises that may face the county, focusing on economic resiliency, strengthening local businesses and emergency services planning.
Until the county receives more guidance from the Department of the Treasury on how the funds can be spent, Wright said the board will continue to look at how to engage county residents in providing feedback on how they think the funds should be prioritized.
“Until we have that, it’s really difficult to put together much of a plan,” he said.
Reflecting on the resiliency of the county during the pandemic, he said the funds will help bolster the already strong performance seen throughout the county over the past year.
“We came through this with a strong community effort,” he said. “Everyone really pulled on the same oar to get this done as much as we could. We’ve had an ongoing funding stream through the government with our emergency management funding. We did have our initial CARES funding, which I think we did quite a bit with. There are going to be long-term residual effects, but I think we can cover a lot of the needs out there, while still looking toward the future. We have to look toward the future, because this will happen again in some way, shape or form, and we need to be ready for it the next time around.”
“Community facing, some of the things I have heard and observed with community members is that there is still some areas of businesses in our communities that need assistance to get back on their feet,” Commissioner Laura Osiadacz said of the potential funding uses.
Osiadacz said the board hasn’t had a chance to collaborate yet on pinpointing definitive issues to fund yet, but said the issue was brought up in a Monday board meeting, due to the interest in the funding priorities brought up by constituents. She said she also met Thursday with the Cle Elum Downtown Association to talk about the funding.
Osiadacz said another sector hit hard by the pandemic is law and justice, saying there are gaps in funding, especially in the county’s correctional department. She said the issue of mental health within the county also deserves a look when considering what to fund with the package.
“Our schools also need to make sure our families are able to get their kids back into a place where we were with sports and afterschool activities, and of course the education aspect of that,” she said.
One goal Osiadacz has when looking at funding options is to ensure that programs that are funded have the foundation to remain sustainable after these specific funds are exhausted. As the board receives more guidance on how the funds can be spent, Osiadacz said she looks forward to hearing what priorities county residents feel the funds should be spent on.
“I’m definitely not closed-minded to other areas as well,” she said. “Depending on where the funding is going and where it’s being used, there may be opportunities to find matching funds to do something larger with municipalities and schools.”
KEEPING THE COMMUNITY AFLOAT
“We’re kind of running into a common theme, where the federal government likes to pass things but without any guidelines,” Commissioner Brett Wachsmith said of the county’s wait for guidance from the Treasury. “There’s just a handful of bullet points of how we know the funds can be used right now.”
Wachsmith said one hurdle the county needs to jump through is working to calculate lost revenue for various departments. For example, he said the corrections department lost out on a contract to house inmates from Whatcom County as that county works on a remodeling of their correctional facility.
“A large portion of those inmates didn’t make it over here,” he said. “Out a roughly million-ish dollar contract to house those inmates, they didn’t see those inmates come through.”
Beyond calculating losses on the county level, Wachsmith said various options have come up throughout the community as to where the money could be spent. He said possibilities include allocating funds towards educational stability as well as the mental health crisis, while another is helping nonprofit local events such as the Ellensburg Rodeo stay afloat amidst lost revenue from public gathering restrictions.
“We are looking at these events,” he said. “They can survive one year of not happening, but two years you start seeing contractors and vendors going other places. If they’re only able to have 50 or 75% occupancy, they’re going to lose hundreds of thousands of dollars potentially, because they can’t sell those tickets and have their typical beer garden sales or other places. Like the feds have allowed the counties to calculate their lost revenue, can we help these other organizations with some of their offsets as well so they can happen. If we can help facilitate that, it’s only going to help our economy by bringing other people into it, as well as making sure these events are sustainable for years to come.”