Kittitas County and the Washington State Department of Transportation are currently at odds regarding a rejected offer to help plow a portion of state Route 903 in Upper County.
WSDOT reportedly refused an offer tendered by Kittitas County Public Works to help remove snow from a portion of the route due to the state’s COVID vaccine mandate regarding state employees, as the county crew is not fully vaccinated, and resorted to hiring a private contracting crew to handle the task.
OFFER TO HELP
After the intense snows experienced in last week’s winter storm, Kittitas County Public Works Director Mark Cook said county crews noticed in their rounds that the area surrounding Ronald was particularly hard hit.
“We have a narrow state highway there, and people park on the road,” he said. “With a lot of snow, that highway gets pretty narrow pretty quick.”
On Tuesday, Cook said he asked his Upper County maintenance foreman to reach out to the WSDOT’s Bullfrog maintenance department to see if there was any way county crews could help the situation around Ronald.
“We initiated an offer of assistance because we work very closely as maintenance groups in this county,” he said. “When we saw our partners at the state were in trouble, we reached out and tried to try and help.”
After sending the offer of dispatching a county blower up to the route, Cook said his foreman was told county employees could not help if they didn’t meet the vaccine mandate requirements.
“We’re running at 60% non-vaccinated right now,” Cook said. “The board has yet to develop a vaccine policy. All that’s there is the work we did early in the pandemic with the unions, and we have a safety protocol in place that we’ve been using ever since the start of the pandemic. We’ve stayed fairly healthy because keep people in their own trucks and disinfect. We have a protocol that keeps us safe, so I felt pretty confident when we offered to assist the state.”
HISTORY OF WORKING TOGETHER
Although this specific situation was related to the recent heavy snow events that have hit that portion of the county, Cook said the issue began with conversations with WSDOT last October about a mutual aid agreement between the county and the Bullfrog-based operations run by the state.
“They had just gone through a pretty significant reduction of force in that shop with the required vaccine mandate at the state level,” he said. “We both knew that this was likely to be an issue for us this winter.”
Cook said his position on the potential agreement was that he was happy to lend support on state highways, but said he had reservations about extending county support to Interstate 90.
“There’s a level of expertise there that we don’t have,” he said. “It’s a very specialized skillset those operators have, and we don’t.”
Prior to the agreement, Cook said crews were already familiar with helping out along that particular stretch of highway, as it forms the route crews need to take to get up to county roads near Salmon La Sac.
“We have a courtesy in this county,” he said. “I encourage my operators to drop their blades and do a bit of courtesy plowing when they’re going through a section of city, state, or even U.S. Forest Service roads on our way out to Salmon La Sac. We’ve done that for years, and I don’t anticipate that changing. It’s a business practice I fully support and have support from the Board of County Commissioners to continue.”
COUNTY FRUSTRATION
On Wednesday, the Kittitas County Board of County Commissioners released a press statement sharing their collective frustration at the issue.
“During these times, we need to be able to put differences aside and work to support one another,” Commissioner Laura Osiadacz, whose district the situation falls within said in a press release. “It needs to be neighbors helping neighbors and lending a hand to get the work done.”
In the release, Commissioner Brett Wachsmith said he is extremely proud of the work put in by county crews to clear roads.
“It is unfortunate given the circumstances an agreement could not have come to fruition because we all want what is best for our community,” he said in the statement.
As of Wednesday’s release, Wachsmith said an agreement had not been reached.
“This county is ready, as always, to put all hands on deck to solve this problem,” Commissioner Cory Wright said in the release. “It’s time for logic and leadership to overcome ideology and allow skilled equipment operators working alone in their cabs to get this job done.”
BEYOND THE COUNTY
State Senators Judy Warnick and Curtis King joined the fray Thursday, releasing a joint statement on the issue. Warnick represents the 13th Legislative District, which includes Kittitas County.
“We are shocked and very disappointed that the state Department of Transportation refused Kittitas County’s offer to help clear snow off key highways because county employees are not required to be vaccinated against COVID-19,” the statement said. “The state, especially the governor, is putting political ideology and an inflexible desire to enforce vaccine mandates above public safety. This is wrong and foolish.”
Saying that a snowplow has just one person in the vehicle, the senators opined that it shouldn’t matter whether the snowplow driver is vaccinated.
“Most people rightly are more concerned that our highways and roads are kept clear of snow this winter than the vaccination status of snowplow drivers and other winter road crew employees, who typically work in isolation,” the statement said.
WSDOT RESPONSE
In a press release regarding last Tuesday’s chain of events, WSDOT said they secured a private contractor after being informed that county crews were not able to meet the vaccination declaration required of all interlocal agreements and contracts with Washington state agencies since the August mandate announcement and subsequent October deadline. The release said Kittitas County-based BKC Contracting began work Wednesday on the road, using dump trucks, bulldozers, and excavators to complete the project.
“It is important to note the work in Ronald couldn’t be accomplished with a large snow blower truck making a pass through town because of the vehicles and houses nearby,” the statement said. “It took more people and vehicles to clear it section by section. Our crews continue to work long hours across the state to clear and treat roads as well as deal with flooding, blowing snow, and other winter weather statewide, as well as normal highway work and emergency response.”