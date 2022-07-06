Kittitas County’s unemployment rate continued to show decline in year-to-year comparisons, registering at 5.3% in May, according to a news release from the state Employment Security Department.
The rate is a decrease from 5.8% from May in 2021 and held steady from 5.2% in April of 2022. The county rate was above the state rate of 3.6% in May.
During the most intense period of COVID restrictions (2020-21), the county’s civilian labor force decreased by 1.3%. Since April 2021 the county’s labor force has been increasing, but not at the same rate of the state’s.
“Kittitas County averaged 22,318 residents in the Civilian Labor Force (CLF) in 2021 but only 22,027 in 2022, a -1.3% contraction. Year over year, Kittitas County’s labor force shrank from April 2020 through April 2021 before recovering in every month from May 2021 through May 2022. Although this is a positive, labor force growth rates have been decelerating from January through May 2022 — a trend to watch in forthcoming months. In May 2022 there were 46 more residents in the labor force than in May 2021, a modest 0.2% upturn,” the report states.
The county continues to see growth in residents commuting or telecommuting to jobs outside of Kittitas County.
“Current Local Area Unemployment Statistics (LAUS) estimates indicate a lightly more rapid resident employment growth pace of 0.7% between May 2021 and May 2022 — a bit faster than the civilian labor force growth rate of 0.2% during this period. This likely indicates not only that more residents were employed this May than in May 2021, but that a greater ratio of these residents commuted or teleworked to jobs outside of Kittitas County,” the report states.
The following job categories showed gains in year-to-year comparisons in May:
• Construction/logging/mining: 6.5%, 1.320 jobs up from 1,240.
• Wholesale trade: 3.5%, 590 up from 570.
• Leisure and hospitality: .8%, 2,480 up from 2,460.
• Federal government: 13.3 percent, 170 up from 150.
• State and local government (including education): 2.1%, 5,770 up from 5,650.
The following job categories showed decreases in year-to-year comparisons in May:
• Manufacturing: 1.7&, 580 down from 590.
• Information and financial services: 14.7%, 580 down from 680.
• Professional and business services: 4.8%, 590 down from 620.
• Education and health services: 5.5%, 1,380 down from 1,460.
Job categories that showed no changes included retail trade (1,880 jobs) and transportation/warehousing/utilities (330).