Kittitas County voters showed their support for first responders at the ballot box Tuesday, with levy lid lifts in Fire Districts 2 and 7 and a property tax levy increase for Fire District 6 all being passed with solid numbers.

A levy lid lift for Fire District 2 passed with just over 60% of the voters approving of the lift, while a levy lid lift for District 7 passed with almost the same percentage. In Upper County, a proposition increasing property tax levies for fire protection and emergency medical services in Fire District 6 passed with roughly the same percentage.

Reporting for the DR since March 2018. Lover of campfires, black labs and good vibes. Proud Humboldt State alum!