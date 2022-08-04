Kittitas County voters showed their support for first responders at the ballot box Tuesday, with levy lid lifts in Fire Districts 2 and 7 and a property tax levy increase for Fire District 6 all being passed with solid numbers.
A levy lid lift for Fire District 2 passed with just over 60% of the voters approving of the lift, while a levy lid lift for District 7 passed with almost the same percentage. In Upper County, a proposition increasing property tax levies for fire protection and emergency medical services in Fire District 6 passed with roughly the same percentage.
Although he couldn’t speak to the effects the proposition will have on District 6, Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue Chief John Sinclair said he has talked to District 6 Chief Troy Jackson, saying Jackson was pleased with the outcome. As the wins pertain to Districts 2 and 7, he said the entire department is grateful to the voters for supporting the measures.
“All three of these agencies are rapidly growing,” Sinclair said of the three districts receiving levy increase approvals. “Fire District 7 is the second-fastest growing fire district in Washington. We are seeing a huge expansion of residential property down here at KVFR, and we are also experiencing commercial growth. As we look at it, there’s over 3,000 housing units that are slated to be built in and around Ellensburg over the next five years. We’re experiencing quite a growth curve.”
With the population growth curve, Sinclair said an operational growth curve goes hand-in-hand with the other. For example, he said call volumes have increased significantly within the two districts.
“What this is going to allow us to do at KVFR is we will be adding six additional positions in 2023,” he said. “That will bring our shift staffing up from 11 per shift to 13 per shift. That’s going to give us better coverage within the community.”
In District 7, Sinclair said the levy lift allows them to hire an additional six firefighters, as well as opening a staffed station at Airport Road and state Route 970. Currently, the only staff station within the district is at Golf Course Road.
“That’s clear on the west side of the district,” he said of the Golf Course Road station. “This will better serve the east side of the district.”
Sinclair said the addition of firefighters and the opening of a staff station on the east side of District 7 will help shorten response times, benefiting residents throughout the district. For KVFR in Lower County, he said the levy lid lift will help maintain strong staff resources amidst the increase in calls. Sinclair said 81% of the call volume for KVFR is for EMS, saying under the current conditions, the district routinely runs out of resources due to receiving back-to-back calls.
“We call people back in, we call our volunteers in, but this is going to help us to keep up with the increasing call demand,” he said.
EFFECTS OF INFLATION
Five years ago, Sinclair said KFVR had a multiyear levy lid lift approved, saying the lift was budgeted for the potential of 3% inflation.
“We thought that would be enough, but we’ve lost 24 cents over the last couple of years,” he said of the effects of inflation on the tax levy rate. “That 24 cents in 2022 dollars equals about $1 million. This is going to bring in additional funding for us.”
Now that the measures have been approved, the levy lid lifts will be added onto the next property tax assessment, and Sinclair said the districts will be able to get moving on their expansion plans by next spring.
“We will budget for it with the 2023 budget, but we probably won’t be making improvements and adding staffing until we get to first-half taxes,” he said. “We’ll be adding staffing in May 2023.”
Looking ahead to the future, Sinclair said the longevity of the levy lid lifts will depend directly on inflationary percentages and their effect on the local real estate market. If the economy enters a recession, he said the budget isn’t as impacted by inflation. In 2008-2010, Sinclair said KVFR was able to stay at the same levy rate for approximately five years.
“I certainly think it will help us over the next couple of years,” he said of the current levy lid lifts. “We’ll have to see what happens with housing prices and all of that. We know some people are having a hard time, and the fact that they prioritize public safety is very much appreciated. It will pay everyone in the community dividends by having a strong fire and EMS service.”
ELSEWHERE ON THE BALLOT
Kittitas County voter turnout was high compared to other counties in the state, coming in ninth in turnout percentage out of the state’s 39 counties. As of Wednesday afternoon, the county’s turnout voter turnout stood at 31.12%, compared to a total state percentage of 21.76.
In the U.S. Senator primary, Tiffany Smiley saw a strong turnout among voters, with over 4,300 votes counted as of Wednesday. According to the New York Times primary election results, Smiley is expected to advance to the November general election against incumbent Sen. Patty Murray.
In the primary for U.S. Representative for Congressional District 8, incumbent Rep. Kim Schrier garnered by far the most votes Tuesday, bringing in over 3,600 within the county as of Wednesday. Schrier’s vote tally in Kittitas County mirrors the rest of the district, where she currently leads challenger Matt Larkin by over 38,000 votes, according to the New York Times. As of Wednesday afternoon, Larkin leads Reagan Dunn by about 1,000 total district votes.
In the primary for Washington Secretary of State, Democrat Steve Hobbs tallied over 2,400 votes within Kittitas County as of Wednesday afternoon, with Republican Challenger Bob Hagglund coming in second with approximately 1,900 votes within the county. Hagglund is third in the statewide primary behind Hobbs and independent challenger Julie Anderson.
Within county races, a close tally in the auditor’s primary may be a preview of a hard-fought general election in November, with challenger Bryan Elliott leading incumbent Jerry Pettit by approximately 600 votes as of Wednesday.