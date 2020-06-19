As COVID-19 case counts remain stable in Kittitas County, residents eagerly await an answer from the state as to whether the county can move forward to phase three of the state’s phased reopening plan.
The Kittitas County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Thursday to submit a variance application for the county to move into phase three, with the application being submitted to the state Thursday afternoon. Kittitas County Public Health Department Public Information Officer Kasey Knutson said it will take time for the state to review the information submitted in the application.
“It’s extensive when you look at the actual application,” she said. “The narrative itself and the information that’s required to go in there.”
Although they are hesitant to set a specific day to receive a response from the state, Knutson said that Public Health Officer Dr. Mark Larson mentioned in his question and answer session that the department is hopeful that they will receive a response early next week.
“We don’t really have a timeline,” she said. “We just know that Secretary of Health Wiesman will be reviewing that information.”
With two active cases in the county as of Friday afternoon, Knutson said the county has been successful in setting up its incident management team to respond to cases as they arise, the most prominent example being the outbreak at Twin City Foods.
“We responded really early and were really well-coordinated,” she said. “We have multiple agencies that were a part of that response and continue to be part of that response. We have a really close part partnership with our hospital, Kittitas Valley Healthcare.”
Along with the county’s response efforts, Knutson said the citizens of Kittitas County have done an excellent job heeding the restrictions imposed at the state level. Looking towards the next phase of reopening, she advised people to access the state’s site that outlines what is allowed and what isn’t under phase three.
“They have very nice graphics and information that show what is allowed under those state guidelines,” she said. “We would ask people to follow those restrictions that are in place. With the increase in going back to somewhat normal interactions and activities, we ask people to continue to wear a cloth face covering if they can if they’re within six feet of someone else.”
With the increased openings and recreational opportunities available under phase three, Knutson said those openings will help continue to get the county back on track to enjoying the summer under the new normal.
“I think everyone is excited to get to phase three,” she said. “There’s a lot of things in phase three that provide more activities and more interaction for folks.”