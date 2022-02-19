The Kittitas County Board of County Commissioners will appoint an interim clerk at a meeting next Tuesday after receiving a letter of resignation from the current position holder.
Val Barschaw submitted her letter of resignation on Feb. 15, citing personal reasons as her cause for leaving the position. The resignation is effective Feb. 22, and the BOCC meeting will be held that day to appoint an interim successor until an official replacement is selected.
On Nov. 30, 2021, the BOCC voted in a special meeting to censure Barschaw following an investigation into her treatment of employees and customers within the clerk’s office.
“We, the Board of County Commissioners, have reviewed an investigation completed by the Seabold Group, an independent agency retained by Kittitas County, following multiple complaints submitted to the Kittitas County Human Resources department by county employees against you regarding allegations of discriminatory behavior,” the letter of censure stated. “We are deeply concerned by what has been shown to be a pattern of questionable judgment and actions by you as an organizational leader in direct opposition to Kittitas County employment policies including Section 2.3 (Equal Employment Opportunity) and Section 4.3 (Code of Ethics). This letter of censure shall serve to express our unanimous condemnation of your behavior.”
INVESTIGATION FINDINGS
The report by the Seabold Group totaled 54 pages, and included 14 interviews with witnesses, as well as responses from Barschaw. Topics of investigation included claims of gender discrimination, as well as a complaint that Barschaw made fun of another county employee’s speech impediment.
Although the findings of the report did not support the claims of gender discrimination, results of findings did support the claim of Barshaw making fun of the employee’s speech impediment. The findings of the report also supported a third complaint alleging harsh treatment against an employee but did not find evidence that the treatment was motivated by gender or age discrimination.
“There was factual support for (complainant’s) allegation that he is being scrutinized and criticized more harshly than his colleagues, with some exceptions involving another male and female deputy clerk,” the report said in regards to the third complainant. “However, (complainant) did not specifically allege and there was insufficient evidence to support that he has been targeted or mistreated by Ms. Barschaw because of a protected classification such as gender or age. … It appears more likely that Ms. Barschaw was treating (complainant) more harshly because she was dissatisfied with what she perceived was a lack of progress in his new position, even though he had been in the position less than three months. Her approach with (complainant) obviously had a negative impact given that he has resigned and attributed his decision exclusively to Ms. Barschaw’s conduct.”
NEXT STEPS
Although the BOCC is empowered under the law with appointing an interim clerk, the process then involves the Kittitas County Republican Party, which is Barschaw’s party of preference. The BOCC will be provided with three ranked candidates to fill the position by the party within 60 days.
Once the board receives the candidates for review, they will make their decision on who will fill the position until November’s general election. Whoever is elected for the position in the general election will begin a full four-year term.
In comments made to the Daily Record, Barschaw said she implores residents to take time to thoroughly understand the importance of the clerk’s office in the county’s daily operations.
“There is so much confusion about our role and the expectations people have, both within the county and within the citizenry,” she said. “I encourage them to educate themselves, to ask questions. I will always be willing and receptive to helping educate people on what the clerk’s office does. What our role is, and how important it is.”