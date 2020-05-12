As work on contact tracing and investigation continues into the COVID-19 outbreak at Twin City Foods, Kittitas County residents will have to wait a little longer to receive an answer regarding the variance application to move into phase two of the state’s plan to reopen the economy.
In a series of Monday press releases, the Kittitas County Incident Management Team reported that the county has a total of 40 confirmed cases and numbers may change as more test results are received. Positive cases are tracked by a patient’s address and not their place of employment.
As of May 10, the release said all of the people who tested positive were stable and the IMT will continue to follow up with health conditions as they continue to work closely with individuals employed at Twin City Foods. None of the patients have required hospitalization.
The release stated that 31 of the 34 positive test patients were notified and contacted as of Sunday and that the process is ongoing. One hundred and sixty-nine Twin City Foods employees have been tested, with most of the people who tested positive showing symptoms of the virus. Two employees require retesting, as results were indeterminate. Personnel at the IMT have started to work one-on-one with people who tested positive to get more information about current health status, onset of symptoms, potential contacts with others, and any needs during isolation.
According to the release, 116 people in quarantine and 34 are in isolation, and 19 critical infrastructure workers are being followed closely. Twin City Foods will be closed until May 19.
“We encourage people to isolate or quarantine in their own home and work to support them in that environment,” the release stated. “Home isolation and quarantine is not always possible if there are other high-risk people living in the household or other circumstances that make home isolation or quarantine not feasible for an individual. In that case, the IMT works closely with individuals to find the next, most appropriate location to maintain physical distancing during the illness.”
The release said that questions have come up regarding how the IMT is preventing the spread of COVID-19 associated with the outbreak and that only people who have a residence in Kittitas County are added to the county’s information.
“The IMT is working with other health jurisdictions (Grant and Yakima County) to coordinate response for anyone who did not live in Kittitas County,” the release said. “The status of the phase two variance application continues to remain on hold.”
The release described steps in the county’s response to the outbreak as using methods outlined in the variance application provided to the Washington State Department of Health regarding testing, isolation and quarantine.
“We showed that we can respond rapidly with our residents, our partners, and our incident management team,” Health Officer Dr. Mark Larson said in the release. “We are doing everything we can to move forward, safely. We ask our residents to start preparing now for phase two activities.”
During his Monday question and answer session on social media, Larson said one of the benefits to having the variance application put on hold is that it gives the county a chance to demonstrate its ability to conduct case and contact investigations related to the outbreak. He continued to say that even if the outbreak had not occurred and the county received approval on the variance, more steps are necessary before being able to open businesses.
“Those counties that were given variances, they’re still not going into phase two yet,” he said. “They still have a whole bunch of things that they have to decide on safety things for certain businesses to open.”
As the county is not yet open for business, Larson said the large crowds of recreators witnessed over the weekend in Upper County should not be occurring at this point in time. If people don’t heed the recommendations under the current phasing structure, he said those actions will result in more positive cases.
“We are still in phase one,” he said. “Only essential travel is allowed, so we are not supposed to be traveling.”
Along with the risk of increased cases, Larson said another repercussion of people ignoring the recommendations to conduct activities like camping is that they run the risk of having openings of public lands rolled back at the state level.
“That’s the lever that they’re pushing on,” he said.