The Kittitas County court system continues to operate but with some modifications due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Jury duty is suspended until May, when the state and county will re-assess the situation. This means that all jury trials are also suspended. This is in compliance with the statewide stay at home order.
Superior Court Administrator Sarah Keith said they usually seat about one jury every other week. In 2019, the county held 23 criminal trials and two civil trials. It is unclear how many trials will be suspended in the coming months.
“I think we will see an increase in the number of cases set for trial in the next four months,” Keith said. “But I don’t know if it will back up because I don’t know if the cases will plea out or if they will go to trial. That remains to be seen.”
Public access to many government and county buildings is limited by Kittitas County Resolution 2020-060. Superior and district courts are also closed to public access until further notice. This is a temporary change made by the county to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Not all trails are being suspended. Trials that are not in need of a jury are still being held, they are just no longer open to the public. Keith said they did three criminal hearings regarding bail in the morning of March 25. During these hearings, the courts makes sure everyone practices social distancing. Everyone is at least six feet away from each other, including the defendant and the defense attorney.
She said they want to protect the defendant at all times. They don’t want the defendant to have any close contact because “the last thing we want to see is the virus hit the jail.”
Keith said she believes the jails are taking necessary precautions to protect against the virus. However, considering the current situation, it never hurts to be careful.
Necessary court administrative meetings are being held over the phone. This is something that the county has done before. Keith said they work with CourtCall, a company specializing in remote court appearances.
There is a fee to use this program, and the county doesn’t want the involved parties to have to pay it. To get around this, the clerk calls the parties directly and invites them to the court case.
“Not all of our users can afford that fee, so we want to accommodate them, too,” Keith said.
During these trials, the judge and the clerk are in the courtroom, but the affected parties are attending via phone call.
Keith admits that the courts have seen some technological challenges with the system, but everyone is gradually adapting to the idea and getting used to the program. Overall, she believes that the program is working well.
Although closed to public access, the clerk’s office is still open. They are accepting filings via email at clerk@co.kittitas.wa.us and fax at 509-962-7667.