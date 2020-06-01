As Kittitas County advances into Phase 2 of the state’s COVID-19 reopening plan, further adjustments are being made to services limited under Phase 1 of the lockdown order.
On Thursday, the Lower Kittitas County District Court expanded its operations in response to Kittitas County being granted a variance to Phase 2, according to a news release from Kittitas County.
Per the court’s Emergency Local Rule dated April 20, 2020, public access for hearings in Lower Kittitas District Court will be provided by allowing the public to enter the courthouse and attend the hearing. To do so, the public should access the Fifth Avenue entrance. Security will be present to allow the public into the courthouse and direct them to the court and at the conclusion will direct them to the appropriate exit.
To keep the public and court employees safe, court hearings and front counter services will be conducted using public health guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
No one should enter the courthouse or courtroom if they are ill or have been diagnosed with an illness, regardless of having symptoms. Everyone must either be wearing a cloth mask or similar face covering and maintain six feet social distance, or be seated where a physical barrier is in place.
Gallery seating is extremely limited. Audio of all court proceedings will continue to be livestreamed with a link provided on the court’s website.
People waiting for court or wishing to do business at the front counter may remain in the hallway if they are wearing a cloth mask or similar face covering and maintain six feet social distance of others as indicated by markings on the floor.
Failure to comply with public health guidelines may result in a person’s case being continued to a future date and/or being directed to leave the courthouse.
Lower Kittitas County District Court remains open and is available by email, telephone or fax. In person filing of documents at the front counter is available while the court is in session but may also be faxed to 509-962-7575 or mailed to 200 E. Fifth Ave, Room 180, Ellensburg, WA 98926. Mail will be received and processed usually by the next business day after receipt. Information on requesting infraction or civil hearings, payment of fines, and requests for public records is available by searching the court’s website or calling 509-962-7511.
VACATION RENTALS
The Kittitas County Health Order: Stay at Home will be updated to allow vacation rental properties to be rented effective today (Monday). The health order will be consistent with the governor’s orders to allow for vacation rentals. Rental businesses will need to have safety plans to prevent COVID-19 exposures in their rentals.
Many in Kittitas County have voiced concern about the best direction for Kittitas County with vacation rentals, specifically with regard to the area of the Upper County. Kittitas County Commissioner Laura Osiadacz received an overwhelming number of responses from her constituents that this is the best direction for Upper County residents.
“With safety plans in place, it appears that we can safely move forward with this change,” said Kittitas County Health Officer Dr. Mark Larson. “This is not permission for individuals from outside our county to travel here, or for our residents to participate in nonessential travel. However, rental properties can be safely managed to allow for Phase 2 activities for Kittitas County residents.”
All rental businesses must have a safety plan in place. For businesses that do not have one, visit the county incident page and complete an available worksheet. Sample plans are available and you can request technical assistance.
“We will continue to see our local businesses open in the safest possible way,” Dr. Larson said.
If you have questions about your health, contact your health care provider or call the Temporary COVID Clinic at KVH at 509-933-8850. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 or go to the Emergency Department at KVH. If you have general questions about COVID-19, call the EOC at 509-933-8315 or 509-933-8305.