Positive COVID-19 cases have been reported at a third long-term care facility in Kittitas County, according to a news release from the Kittitas County Public Health Department.
The Kittitas County Incident Management Team has been notified of two positive residents of Pacifica Senior Living in Ellensburg. Pacifica previously tested all residents on June 28. In response to the current situation, the IMT will be testing all residents and all staff of Pacifica Memory Care on Friday.
Additional cases of COVID-19 associated with Prestige Post-Acute and Rehab (three more residents and one more staff) were also reported to the IMT on July 14. All patients are stable at this time.
The IMT will continue to provide updates as information is updated. All testing results have returned from the mass testing at Meadows and there was a total of two positive cases associated with that facility. To date, Prestige Post-Acute and Rehab has 13 total cases in its facility (six staff, seven residents including one transferred from Pacifica). Prestige Post-Acute and Rehab had mass testing on July 13, so additional cases will be reported once those test results come back.
If you have questions about your health, contact your healthcare provider or you can call the Temporary COVID Clinic at KVH at 509-933-8850. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 or go to the Emergency Department at KVH. If you have general questions about COVID-19, call the EOC at 509-933-8315 or 509-933-8305.