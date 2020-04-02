Doing laundry at 4 o’clock in the morning is one of the unforeseen consequences of COVID-19. Different local businesses have noticed a change in their customers’ habits during the outbreak.
The Ellensburg Laundry Center is open 24/7, and according to owner Randy Wheeler, people are taking advantage of the late hours. Wheeler said he has noticed more people coming in during the late hours of the day, as a way to social distance from as many people as possible. He has also noticed people who do their laundry tend to leave while the machines are running, even if they just wait in their cars in the parking lot.
Seth Motors owner Justin Seth has noticed a decline in business due to the outbreak. People seem to be waiting on getting their vehicles repaired until COVID-19 is dealt with. This is not to say Seth and his mechanics haven’t been busy.
“Being in transportation, we are needed,” Seth said. “People still need to go doctors’ appointments and go to the grocery store and cars still break down. We need to be here to keep people moving.”
Brittany Choyce, owner of The Green Shelf marijuana dispensary has made a change to the way her inventory is stocked.
“I’m trying to increase order quantities, so people don’t need to come to town as frequently,” Choyce said.
Choyce has noticed more customers than usual, something she attributes to the medicinal effects of marijuana. She has noticed that during this outbreak people are finding it difficult to get to the hospital to talk about something like anxiety.
“I think that the need for it, medically, is a little more broad,” Choyce said. “There are a lot of people who can’t go to the doctor to talk about why they can’t sleep, or why they have anxiety all of the sudden … a lot of our customers are very, very stressed out right now and this is helping them deal with that.”
Choyce said her customers are using their time in the dispensary as an outlet. With the stay-at-home order in effect, getting marijuana could be someone’s only contact with another person for days. They have been hearing people talk about everything from the coronavirus to what they are watching on Netflix to pass the time.
A concern of Choyce’s is that because the dispensary is a cash-only business, there is a risk of infection through money. Because of this, her staff is taking extra steps to keep clean. She provides gloves, masks and hand sanitizer for her employees. She also requires that everyone wash their hands at least once every hour.
Staying safe while conducting business is something that many businesses are concerned with. The Ellensburg Laundry Center is constantly sanitizing everything. Wheeler said his staff is using a bleach solution, then going over with soap and water and finally going over a third time with a hydrogen peroxide spray. They are doing this at the start and end of their shifts, making sure to get all the machines.
Wheeler said it is easy enough for attendants to maintain social distancing while working, as they can help customers while staying six feet away.
Seth Motors is making sure its mechanics wear gloves at all times when operating on vehicles. Because customers are able to leave their keys in a drop box, Seth Motors can conduct business with almost no direct contact with their customers.