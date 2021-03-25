The federal American Rescue Plan COVID relief package will provide over $24 million to Central Washington University. This money will be split 50-50 between the university and its students.
“It’s been a lifesaver, to put it bluntly,” said Joel Klucking, chief financial officer and Vice President of Business and Financial Affairs at CWU.
This will be the third relief package since the start of the pandemic. The first gave the university $8 million, with the second giving $13 million. Klucking said the estimate for university financial losses as a result of the pandemic is at least $50 million.
Klucking said this relief package will also help the university indirectly by providing billions of dollars to Washington state. CWU receives half of its funding from the state in the form of maintenance funding.
In March 2020, universities were warned by the state that a 15% cut in funding was likely, due to the financial crisis caused by the pandemic. With Washington recently getting a large amount of federal funding, Klucking is hopeful the cuts will not be as severe.
“If the state of funding is healthy financially that means there’s less pressure on them to cut the budgets of all the agencies in the state, including higher ed,” Klucking said. “So I think that is indirectly a good thing for the university.”
CWU students will be receiving around $12 million in total. Klucking said students will need to declare how they were affected by the pandemic, and the money will go directly to them. Students will receive different payments depending on how they were impacted. The first two relief rounds gave CWU students $3.8 million in total.
According to Klucking, nearly 2,200 students registered for the second relief package, with students receiving anywhere from a few hundred dollars to a few thousand.
“There were a lot of really tragic stories about the (pandemic’s) impact on our students,” Klucking said. “I think that the two rounds of $3.8 million in addition to this $12 million are going to make a huge difference on their ability to even continue going to school.”
The university will be using its relief money to support the housing and dining departments on campus. These areas have been struggling under the pandemic because the university has limited their occupancy to ensure the safety of students and staff.
It will be some time before the university will actually receive the funds. Klucking said it will need to apply for the grant, and it will be received later this year. The university only just started receiving the funds from the last relief package in December.
“The money becomes a federal grant,” Klucking said. “We have to experience the revenue losses first and then we can get reimbursed by the federal government.”