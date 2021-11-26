Support Local Journalism


The Kittitas County Public Health Department (KCPHD) will be hosting an on-site free vaccine clinic for children 5 to 11 years of age to receive the COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 4., according to a news release from the health department.

The clinic will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Dec. 4 at KCPHD, 507 N Nanum Street Suite 2, in Ellensburg. To sign up for that date, visit https://www.signupgenius.com/go/1

0C0C4FACA723A5FFC52-pediatric1.

After the vaccine is administered, children will need to remain onsite for 15 to 30 minutes. Activities will be provided during the observation time. The process is similar to vaccines for individuals 18 and older and KCPHD will have trained medical providers staffed for the observation period. Spanish speaking translators will be available throughout the clinic. If you or your child require accommodations, please contact KCPHD at 509-962-7515.

All vaccines administered will be uploaded into the Washington State Immunization and Information System and will be available to access via https://wa.myir.net. Additional locations will be available to access pediatric (5 to 11) vaccine in Kittitas County including locations in upper and lower county. Use the vaccine locator tool via www.doh.wa.gov to find a location that works for you.

COVID-19 vaccinations are recommended for children 5 to 11 years old. The vaccine is effective in lowering symptoms and potential transmission to others. The most common side effects for 5 to 11year-old children is sore arms, sore muscles, and low-grade fever. For more information, please visit https://www.cdc.gov or talk to your medical provider for more information.

