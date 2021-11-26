COVID vaccine clinic for kids set for Dec. 4 For the DAILY RECORD Nov 26, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Kittitas County Public Health Department (KCPHD) will be hosting an on-site free vaccine clinic for children 5 to 11 years of age to receive the COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 4., according to a news release from the health department.The clinic will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Dec. 4 at KCPHD, 507 N Nanum Street Suite 2, in Ellensburg. To sign up for that date, visit https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0C4FACA723A5FFC52-pediatric1. After the vaccine is administered, children will need to remain onsite for 15 to 30 minutes. Activities will be provided during the observation time. The process is similar to vaccines for individuals 18 and older and KCPHD will have trained medical providers staffed for the observation period. Spanish speaking translators will be available throughout the clinic. If you or your child require accommodations, please contact KCPHD at 509-962-7515.All vaccines administered will be uploaded into the Washington State Immunization and Information System and will be available to access via https://wa.myir.net. Additional locations will be available to access pediatric (5 to 11) vaccine in Kittitas County including locations in upper and lower county. Use the vaccine locator tool via www.doh.wa.gov to find a location that works for you.COVID-19 vaccinations are recommended for children 5 to 11 years old. The vaccine is effective in lowering symptoms and potential transmission to others. The most common side effects for 5 to 11year-old children is sore arms, sore muscles, and low-grade fever. For more information, please visit https://www.cdc.gov or talk to your medical provider for more information. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Kittitas County Public Health Department Vaccine Clinic Medicine Immunology Anatomy Side Effect Provider Vaccination Symptom Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesLocal doctor responds to undercover investigation into vaccine exemption activitiesCoroner's report released for Seattle Deputy Fire Chief found near CliffdellWoman found dead in Easton identifiedEllensburg Downtown Association hires new marketing and events coordinatorMissing Spokane Valley woman found on Blewett PassDeath notice: Kate DavisMan at center of 'Hunting Bigfoot' to attend Ellensburg showingNov. 22 blotter: Neighbor tracking Door Dash ordersMoments to Remember and Plaid Friday are on the way Nov. 26Spokane Valley woman missing after leaving Ellensburg Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter