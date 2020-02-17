For people involved in the Spirit of the West Cowboy Gathering, Western music is more than a genre, it is a way of life.
Western culture flooded Ellensburg this weekend during the 16th annual Spirit of the West festival. Local businesses became venues for Western entertainers to pass down American history through song.
Six venues hosted the musicians, a different one every hour, starting at 11 a.m. every day from Friday to Sunday. Headliners played at the Kittitas Valley Event Center Saturday and Sunday. These headliners included the musical talents of Doc Mehl, Eli Barsi, Doris Daley and Barbara Nelson.
Barbara Nelson was the only headliner who also played the venues. Nelson has played all over the country, and recently won the Will Rogers Award by the Academy of Western Artists in Fort Worth, Texas. She was proud of this award because she said in Texas, they know what country music is.
Nelson has played at Spirit of the West for 12 years, although she missed last year. She likes to come here because she always gets to meet new people.
Nelson’s first venue was at the recently closed Rodeo City BBQ. Manager Leann Adams said they have been hosting the festival for many years and reopened for the weekend simply to honor the event and remain a part of the community. Rodeo City will only be closing the restaurant side of the business but will continue to do catering and events.
“It’s a weekend where probably the nicest people around come into town,” Adams said. “I love to see the dress and the conduct. They are just all ladies and gentlemen. It is just a really fun weekend to be here and be a part of it. Love it.”
One of those people who came from out of town was Elizabeth Hunt, who is from British Columbia. She came to Ellensburg to visit some friends, friends who she said have always gone to Spirit of the West and decided that she should join them this year. She was having fun seeing all the different artists perform, and that she the entire festival was “very neat.”
Another musician who performed was Coyote Joe, from Milton-Freewater, Oregon. He described his Western music as music from the heart, and that every song he has written was true. He has been a part of the festival since the second year, and made it every year after that, until budget cuts a couple years ago. This was his first time since performing at Spirit of the West since the cuts.
“Western music is about our history, and I like history,” Coyote Joe said. “I like the good things in history as well as the bad. I mean the outlaws, the bank robbers the killings. All that, it’s all going on today anyway, but Western music, is our history. It is where we came from.”
Lynn Kopelke was a little different from the other performers. He is a cowboy poet, who currently lives in Enumclaw but grew up cowboying in Eastern Washington Kopelke’s poems recount history, and he has the talent of keeping the audience’s undivided attention just by speaking into a microphone. He said he first started reading poetry when he realized he couldn’t sing.
“I used to play the guitar and sing and then I got around a lot of people that could play the guitar and sing and I decided I had better just talk,” Kopelke said.
Paul Wilson said he hasn’t missed a Spirit of the West. He grew up listening to cowboy music and said he hasn’t known anything else. What makes it special to him is “it tells a story about life, that’s what it is.”
Wilson thanked Ellensburg for supporting the Spirit of the West, because it is a “way of life for these folks.”