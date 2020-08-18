Campgrounds are being evacuated as crews battle a wildfire in the Jungle Creek area near the Little Naches drainage in the Naches Ranger District.
Evacuations are being ordered as a safety precaution at Kaner Flat and Crow Creek campgrounds, according to a news release from the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest.
So far the blaze, being called the Jungle Creek Fire, has blackened 40 acres and is emitting smoke over Interstate 90 and the communities of Naches, Yakima, Ellensburg and Cle Elum, the release said.
The blaze is burning in heavy timber and its cause is under investigation, the release said.
Forest Service employees and local law enforcement officers Monday afternoon began asking campers and recreationists to leave along areas of Road 1900 and between spur roads 1902 and 1903, the release said.
Campers were not in immediate danger but were told to leave because of the fire’s potential to grow, the release said.
A crew of 20 equipped with two engines, two helicopters, an air attack plane and three small engine air tankers were battling the fire Monday, the release said.
Additional resources have been ordered. Updates will be posted on the Forest Service’s Facebook page at https://bit.ly/2Y6mGU8.