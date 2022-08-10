With fire crews mopping up the containment of the Vantage and Cow Canyon fires, resources are being demobilized or diverted to combat a new fire in Douglas County. Heather Appelhof, Public Information Officer for Northwest Incident Management Team 12, said her team is scheduled to transition command of the fire to local units Friday Aug. 12 at 6 a.m.
The containment of the Cow Canyon fire has increased to 60% just as Appelhof predicted, and Vantage containment remains at 90%. Appelhof said she expects a new update from Cow Canyon tonight showing an increase in containment. She expects local crews to update the Vantage fire when they take command on Friday.
The demobilization of resources has been pretty rapid since and steady over the last day, with 29 personnel leaving the Vantage fire and 126 leaving Cow Canyon. The helicopter at Cow Canyon will remain in the area until Thursday night.
“As the fire becomes more and more contained, we can let go of a few resources,” Appelhof said. “However as we transition back to the local unit, there will be a large list of resources demobilizing from the fire.”
While fire crews were concerned by the storm yesterday, the fire was not impacted by winds, so firefighters were able to focus on the fire itself, shoring up dozer lines and extending them to contain the fire.
“We are making sure everything is completely secure before all the resources are demobilized from the fire,” Appelhof said.