With fire crews mopping up the containment of the Vantage and Cow Canyon fires, resources are being demobilized or diverted to combat a new fire in Douglas County. Heather Appelhof, Public Information Officer for Northwest Incident Management Team 12, said her team is scheduled to transition command of the fire to local units Friday Aug. 12 at 6 a.m.

The containment of the Cow Canyon fire has increased to 60% just as Appelhof predicted, and Vantage containment remains at 90%. Appelhof said she expects a new update from Cow Canyon tonight showing an increase in containment. She expects local crews to update the Vantage fire when they take command on Friday.