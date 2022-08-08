Support Local Journalism


Fire crews have made significant progress on both of the wildfires currently burning within Kittitas County, resulting in the lowering of evacuation levels for homes affected by the Cow Canyon Fire.

According to a press release from Northwest Incident Management Team 12, the Cow Canyon Fire is estimated at approximately 5,800 acres as of Monday afternoon. Over the weekend, crews were able to gain a foothold on the blaze, increasing containment to 30% as of Monday.

Reporting for the DR since March 2018. Lover of campfires, black labs and good vibes. Proud Humboldt State alum!