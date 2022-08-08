...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures up to 106 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southeast
Washington and central, north central and northeast Oregon.
* WHEN...From noon Monday to 11 PM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Manastash Road remains closed Monday west of the intersection of Cove Road due to the lingering danger of the Cow Canyon fire.
Fire crews have made significant progress on both of the wildfires currently burning within Kittitas County, resulting in the lowering of evacuation levels for homes affected by the Cow Canyon Fire.
According to a press release from Northwest Incident Management Team 12, the Cow Canyon Fire is estimated at approximately 5,800 acres as of Monday afternoon. Over the weekend, crews were able to gain a foothold on the blaze, increasing containment to 30% as of Monday.
As a result of the progress made in fighting the blaze, the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office announced Sunday that all evacuation levels within the county were being reduced to a level 1 “get ready” condition. Despite the reductions, road closures remain in place for Manastash Road west of the intersection of Cove Road, as well as the Manastash Ridge trailhead parking lot. The trail itself is closed, along with the rest of the Wenas Wildlife Area due to the remaining risk of the fire.
On Sunday, the release said a helicopter completed water bucket drops to cool hot spots in areas of unburned fuel inside containment lines in the northwest portion of the fire. The release said several additional resources and fire crews were reassigned to the fire due to decreasing activity on the Vantage Highway fire. The release said 460 personnel are currently assigned to the incident.
The release said warmer temperatures and drier air have the potential to increase fire behavior Monday.
“Firefighters will be vigilant with these changing weather conditions as they continue to strengthen and add depth to existing control lines around the fire,” the release said. “Fire crews and engines from the Cow Canyon fire are available to respond to any new fire starts nearby. Several Interagency Hotshot crews have been working on securing a complex piece of the northwestern fire boundary in rugged terrain, and they will continue that work today. Around the remaining fire perimeter, fire crews will mop-up and patrol, looking for any remaining heat sources near fire control lines.”
The release predicted hot and dry temperatures for the beginning of the week, with temperatures in the mid-90s in the area of the fire and said the National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for the area through Tuesday night. The release added there is a chance for showers and thunderstorms in the area of the fire on Tuesday night and Wednesday.
VANTAGE HIGHWAY FIRE
In the eastern reaches of the county, crews have upped their containment levels of the Vantage Highway fire to 75% as of Monday morning, with 117 personnel and two hand crews remaining on scene. The cause has still been undetermined.
According to a press release from the Northwest Incident Management Team 12, fire crews spent Sunday patrolling the fire perimeter, monitoring for any remaining heat sources near containment lines. The release said resource advisers from the Bureau of Land Management gathered field data on the fire to help determine what post-fire restoration may be needed to protect natural resources and minimize the potential for future erosion.
With the forecasted hotter and drier weather Monday, the release said a strike team of engines will be deployed to the fire, ready to respond to any new fire starts. The release said firefighting resources no longer needed on the fire have been reassigned to the Cow Canyon blaze or demobilized to rest and refurbish their equipment and be ready to assist other fires in the region.
The release said the Quilomene and Whiskey Dick Wildlife Area units within the L.T. Murray Wildlife Area remain temporarily closed to protect public safety during the fire.