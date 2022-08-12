Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Hiking enthusiasts can take to the trails again along Manastash Ridge, as continued progress on the Cow Canyon fire has resulted in the lifting of all recreational closures in the Wenas Wildlife Area.

According to a press release from the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife, the Wenas Wildlife Area, including the Manastash Ridge trailhead and adjoining parking lot are reopen to users as of Friday morning. According to the release, Kittitas and Yakima County road closures on North Wenas Road, Sheep Company Road, and Cove Road are also lifted. The bridge in the Yakima River Canyon leading to Umtanum Trail is open as well.

Reporting for the DR since March 2018. Lover of campfires, black labs and good vibes. Proud Humboldt State alum!