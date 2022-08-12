Hiking enthusiasts can take to the trails again along Manastash Ridge, as continued progress on the Cow Canyon fire has resulted in the lifting of all recreational closures in the Wenas Wildlife Area.
According to a press release from the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife, the Wenas Wildlife Area, including the Manastash Ridge trailhead and adjoining parking lot are reopen to users as of Friday morning. According to the release, Kittitas and Yakima County road closures on North Wenas Road, Sheep Company Road, and Cove Road are also lifted. The bridge in the Yakima River Canyon leading to Umtanum Trail is open as well.
“While the Cow Canyon Fire is fully contained, fire crews remain in the area doing mop-up duties,” the release said. “The entire wildlife area will be open to the public, but we ask people to be mindful of this work and to avoid the burned areas for safety.”
Although the areas are reopened, the release noted that emergency fire restrictions place on the region on July 15 remain in effect. The restrictions include discharge of firearms for target shooting, smoking, unless done in private vehicles, operating chainsaws or welders, and operating a motor vehicle away from developed roads. Campfires, including ones in developed rings are also prohibited. Propane and liquid petroleum gas camp stoves and lanterns are allowed under the restrictions, which apply to all WDFW-managed lands in Eastern Washington.
MOPPING UP
According to a Thursday press release from the Northwest Incident Management Team 12, Thursday marked the last day of their command of the Cow Canyon fire. Beginning Friday, management of the remaining resources has been transferred to the Southeast Washington Department of Natural Resources.
“Northwest IMT 12 would like to thank the Naches Valley School District for hosting firefighters at the Naches High and Middle Schools,” the release said. “We also would like to thank the Ellensburg Rodeo and Kittitas County Fairgrounds for hosting the Incident Command Post. Thank you to the local community for your support and hospitality!”
As of Thursday, the fire was 80% contained, with 159 personnel remaining on the incident. The cause is still under investigation. The release said crews spent Wednesday patrolling the fire, performing mop up duties, and working to repair fire containment lines.
“This work is ongoing as most of the resources on the Cow Canyon fire are completing their last shift today,” the Thursday release said. “Fire crews on the Cow Canyon fire remain ready to assist local agencies with any new fire starts in the area. Fire equipment, hoses, and all litter is being collected and removed from control lines, roads, and staging areas.”
The Northwest IMT 12 transition will also apply to the Vantage Highway fire, which was reported at 90% containment as of Thursday afternoon. The cause of that fire is still under investigation, and the Quilomene and Whiskey Dick Wildlife Area units within the L.T. Murray Wildlife Area remain temporarily closed.
NEW CONCERNS
As crews transition out of the Cow Canyon and Vantage Highway incidents, a series of new wildfires have been sparked in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest as a result of recent lightning storms.
According to a press release, an estimated 2,700 lightning strikes resulted in 12 known wildfires within the National Forest complex, five of which occurred in the Cle Elum Ranger District. The Malcom, No Name Ridge, No Name Creek, and Lookout fires are currently at less than an acre in size. The only reported fire within the district is the Thorp Mountain fire, which the press release estimated at five acres.
The National Forest release said the Thorp Mountain fire is burning in grass and brush and is located near Jolly Mountain. The release said the fire was initially staffed with 11 smokejumpers, a 14-person crew, and two engines, but firefighters then spread out to help with the other small fires in the same general area.
According to a social media post from the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office, there are no direct threats to communities at this time due to the new incidents.
A campfire ban is in effect for the entirety of the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest as of August 11. More information on the ban can be found at: