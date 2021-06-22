“Cultivating Civic Conversations (CCC): Building Connections During Interesting Times” is the title of the next Cultivating Civic Conversations seminar series sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Kittitas and Skagit Counties, according to a news release from event organizers.
Community members are invited to join this 5-week virtual discussion group beginning July 7.
The one-hour group conversations use Hugo-award winning author, Janet Kagan’s, Star Trek novel “Uhura’s Song” as an anchor, paired with podcasts with five celebrated, controversial, and influential scientists:
• Jill Tarter, astronomer & SETI pioneer.
• Mary Catherine Bateson, linguist and anthropologist.
• Jane Goodall, primatologist and environmental activist.
• Joan Halifax, Zen teacher and medical anthropologist.
• Robin Wall Kimmerer, botanist and indigenous ecologist.
CCC co-creator Katherine Murphy said, “My goal is to offer participants an opportunity to take a step outside everyday life to discover the vast web of assumptions we use when speaking and working with other people, including appearance, accent, language, word choice, and gestures. We will use the lenses of science fiction and astronomy, anthropology, and ecology to understand that vast number of assumptions we make when embarking on conversations. ”
“Building Connections During Interesting Times” meets on Zoom Wednesdays at 10 a.m. or 4 p.m. (Pacific) from July 7 through August 4.. Participants may attend either session. They also have the option of following the discussion 24/7 through Sutra, an online conversation platform.