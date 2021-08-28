Cutting the ribbon, tying the bow on Mount Stuart school construction By JACK BELCHER staff writer Jack Belcher Author email Aug 28, 2021 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email School district officials, representatives of construction contractors and community members gather Thursday to celebrate the ribbon cutting for the new Mount Stuart Elementary School. Jack Belcher / Daily Record file Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The most recent tools needed during the construction of the new Mount Stuart Elementary were giant scissors and a confetti cannon, because one of the most fun parts of any new buildings construction is cutting the ribbon in front of the main entrance.The school held a small ceremony Thursday morning to commemorate the opening of the new school. Past and future students and teachers were in attendance for the ribbon cutting. This celebration marked the school receiving its certificate of occupancy, which means staff are now safe to enter the building.“It has been very exciting to be here this week, and finally get in (to the school),” said Kathi Keefer, Mount Stuart Elementary School Principal. “Of course there’s lots that still needs to be done and that makes tensions high to make sure we are ready for kids on the (Sept.) 8th, but we are making a lot of progress and I think the excitement is palatable with our staff and especially our teachers.” Many offices and classrooms still need to be unpacked, including the library and some of the team spaces in the hallways. The kitchen equipment for the cafeteria needs to be moved in and the exterior playground is still being built, and won’t be able to finished construction until the old Mount Stuart is demolished.However, the core building is in excellent condition. Some classrooms are already completely unpacked and set up, and would be ready for class if it started tomorrow. Modern technology lines the building such as sturdy ventilation systems, overhead projectors in classrooms and a roof that won’t leak, unlike the older Mount Stuart which was known to have some problems remaining water tight.JoDee Moulder is a para-profesional at Mount Stuart, whose daughter just moved to Morgan Middle School from Mount Stuart this year. Moulder wanted to come out to get a first look at the nearly completed and much needed new building. “This is like my second home, I love the school, I love the environment and the faculty. I come early I leave late, I just love the kids. I’m here to see my second home,” Moulder said. “I understood the old building, but it’s nice to have my own space here and have a new building knowing that the roof isn’t gonna leak.”One Mount Stuart student who was at the ribbon cutting ceremony, and getting the first look of his new school was second grader Isaiah Eng. He was there with his mom, Kristen, and his dad, who is also a P.E. teacher at Mount Stuart, Jason Eng.“The kids are the most excited for the playground of course, they haven’t seen it yet so that’s a lot of anticipation,” Kristen Eng said. “We are just really excited for the teachers to have space to spread out.”The ribbon was cut by the team of people who were able to build the school. This included ESD Board Members, Superintendent Jinger Haberer, Principal Keefer and construction project managers.Mount Stuart will be fully open for students at the start of the school year Sept. 8."We're really looking forward to welcoming our students and our families to this campus and cannot wait to see you all," Keefer said. 