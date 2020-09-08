In letters from Central Washington University officials to the campus community, administrators say cooperation and compliance with new COVID-19 safety are key to the fall quarter’s success.
With classes set to start Wednesday, students, staff and faculty will finally see how a hybrid teaching model is going to play out. Classrooms and learning spaces have been re-envisioned to accommodate for physical distancing, face coverings will be required all over campus including outdoors, and activities — both virtual and in person — are hoping to help students make the right decisions when interacting socializing.
In a letter from Dean of Student Success Gregg Heinselman, he implores students to make responsible choices this quarter to keep the entire community healthy and safe.
“That means following proper health and safety practices, such as frequently washing our hands, wearing a face covering, and maintaining physical distance from others,” Heinselman wrote. “It also means thinking twice about going to a party or participating in a group activity where distancing and face coverings are not possible or are ignored.”
Heinselman wrote that not making safe decisions will have serious consequences, including disciplinary action for violating the student conduct code.
“If found responsible, student outcomes may include removal from courses, trespass from university owned property, disciplinary probation, or suspension,” Heinselman wrote.
For more information, Heinselmen wrote students can contact the Office of Student Rights and Responsibilities at 509-963-1817 or email student.conduct@cwu.edu
Online attestation form
Students, faculty and staff are being asked to complete an online attestation form by Sept. 18, which is a pledge to follow a set of behaviors that will help control the spread of the virus, according to a letter from president Jim Gaudino. Faculty, staff and students will also undergo COVID-19 training, and are required to perform a daily self-health check prior to visiting campus.
Gaudino also described some of the other physical changes people might notice on campus, “like plexiglass shields installed in public areas such as the front desks at the library and in the Wildcat Shop. Signage has been added throughout the campus indicating directional foot traffic circulation, maximum room occupancy and other essential messaging.”
Fall quarter activities
Perusing CWU’s activity calendar will show some familiar events, including Open Mic Nights and Monday Movie Madness. Events are open to CWU students only. Here are some highlights for September:
n Monday Movie Madness — Usually held in the Student Union and Recreation Center Theatre, the movies will now be shown outdoors on the SURC North Lawn Area, where physical distancing can be practiced. For those wanting to attend virtually, a “Netflix Party” link will be provided, so students can watch along in real time with a live chat. Movies this quarter include “Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark,” “Dinner for Schmucks” and “The Hunting Ground.”
n Geek Out, Game Out — A virtual game night on Zoom will take place at 8 p.m. on Sept. 16.
n Word to the Wildcat — The “Word to the Wildcats” leadership series will have CWU alumni and educators share stories of growth, resilience and leadership with the current student body. Each guest speaker will share a unique moment in their life that has and taught them a major life leadership lesson. The the virtual events will be from 4:30-6:15 p.m. on Sept. 23, Oct. 7, Oct. 21, Nov. 4 and Nov. 18.
n Open Mic Night — Open Mic Nights will be held outdoors on the SURC East Patio and on Zoom. Sign up for performers is at 7:30 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. The events are scheduled for Sept. 17, Oct. 1, Oct. 22 and Nov. 12.