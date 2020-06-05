Central Washington University is temporarily furloughing nearly 20 percent of the school’s work force and reducing hours for many other employees this summer, according to a news release from the university.
The reductions in force do not apply to members of the faculty, who are on hiatus or teaching summer sections during the specified time.
“Our current forecast is that the revenue shortfall for the coming fiscal year will be about $12 million,” he said in a letter emailed on June 5 to all university staff. “It is also clear that the reductions in non-staff spending already in place will not be sufficient to offset the revenue shortfall. I have no choice but to make corresponding adjustments to staffing to ensure the sustainability of our university.”
Gaudino said appointing authorities and other supervisors will meet with employees beginning Monday to go over the details of furloughs.
In addition to the reductions in force, CWU’s Ellensburg campus will operate on a four-day work week, with the exception of essential staff. There will be no non-essential work done on Fridays, including meetings, email and phone calls.
According to Gaudino, about 150 out of 1,200 total university employees will remain full-time during the summer. Those include positions that are essential to the safe operation of the university or are funded by grants or contracts.
During the summer months, 19 percent of university classified and exempt employees will be temporarily furloughed. Those employees will be in standby status without pay, but eligible for unemployment compensation, including federal stimulus funding. Affected staff will be able to collect unemployment benefits without needing to search for other work.
Gaudino explained that other employees will have a reduced FTE predicated on the summer workload of the unit. For example, a person now working 40 hours per week (1.0 FTE) might be assigned to work only 32 hours (0.80 FTE).