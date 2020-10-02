The sixth annual Ellensburg Archives and Museums Crawl will be held Saturday, — virtually, according to a news release from Central Washington University.
This year, participants won’t have to leave their homes to tour the CWU Museum of Culture and Environment, Ellensburg Public Library, Kittitas County Historical Museum, Central Regional Branch of the Washington State Archives, and the CWU James E. Brooks Library Archives and Special Collections, which sponsors the annual event.
“Since we can’t do the annual archives crawl in person this year, we went virtual and filmed tours of the museums and archives,” said Marty Blackson, senior lecturer at CWU Brooks Library Archives and Special Collections. “I actually filmed three of the locations and it’s a more intimate experience when it’s just the camera and the director talking. We were able to see and get access to things that would not be available to those visiting in a group.”
The videos are available at media.cwu.edu.
This year’s event will also feature an hour-long panel discussion with the directors of each of the libraries and museums at 10 a.m. Saturday. Registration is required to attend the Zoom panel discussion. Visit the CWU Libraries event calendar to register.
Over the years, the event has gained popularity among an increasing number of individuals from throughout Kittitas County.
“We see a lot of history students and people—from 18 to 80—with a fondness for history,” Blackson added.