Central Washington University senior art major Kaileigh McIlquham presents Eden, an exhibition of her paintings, drawings and photographs at Gallery 231 in Randall Hall on the CWU campus through Thursday, according to a news release from CWU.
The exhibition, which examines her childhood low self-esteem, is partial fulfillment of her Bachelor of Fine Arts degree.
McIlquham said about her work, “I began illustrating the nude female form as my way of being able to take control and create the body image I wanted for myself through my work. I quickly began to realize that all body types are beautiful in their own way as I started portraying real-life models that were close to me.”
The exhibit will display her paintings, drawings, and photographs of the figure, many of which are new, and have yet to be seen by the public. There will be works available for purchase and images will be posted to her social media and website for anyone who can’t make it.
Due to Covid-19 and the new regulations masks must be worn at all times in the building and on campus and a limited number of people will be allowed in the gallery at a time. The exhibition will be closed on Wednesday for Veterans Day.
For more information, contact CWU’s Department of Art + Design at 509-963-2665 or art_dept@cwu.edu. Randall Hall is located at 44444 E. Dean Nicholson Boulevard. Parking is free in university lots after 4:30 p.m. and on weekends, and there are free 30-minute spaces directly across the street from Randall Hall.