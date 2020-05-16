While a lot of things are being postponed due to COVID-19, Central Washington University’s search for a new president is moving full steam ahead.
Somewhat before the pandemic became a regular part of university life, President Jim Gaudino announced he’d be stepping down effective July 31, 2021. The CWU Board of Trustees discussed aspects of the search during its regular meeting on Thursday.
In the virtual Zoom meeting, the board discussed how the process will go over the next several months with Bill Funk of R. William Funk and Associates, an executive search firm out of Dallas. Washington Assistant Attorney General Alan Smith also was present, helping the board outline how it could respect applicant’s privacy without breaking any aspects of the Open Public Meetings Act.
Funk said the university president job environment is a competitive one at the moment, with around 30 to 40 searches being underway, including Ohio State and the University of Texas.
Funk said the board could do the search two ways, open or closed. Open meaning the candidates for the job would be open to the public throughout the entire process, closed meaning the opposite. Funk said he preferred closed searches since it is easier to attract sitting presidents and provosts, who might not want their current institution aware of them job hunting.
“The easiest way for us to lose a good candidate is for their confidentiality to be violated early in the process,” Funk said.
The board settled on a “hybrid” approach, which in plain terms will be a closed process involving the board of trustees and a committee with no more than five non-voting representatives from different constituencies in the university community. All non-board members will sign non-disclosure agreements.
When a list of finalists is chosen, if those candidates are OK with being made public, they will have that option.
Board member Robert Nellam was concerned that this “hybrid” process would be considered “closed” by the large majority of the population, and should be portrayed that way.
“We should be very clear about the communication we lay out and expectations,” he said. “We may be very comfortable with that language, but to the university community, it will be a closed process.”
SEARCH PROCESS
Funk walked the board through some of the next steps his firm will be taking during the search, including posting advertisements in higher education publications. Although these ads are not typically a good source of candidates, Funk said, it is a communication tool that lets people know the position is open and available.
“Better candidates come from third-party nominations,” Funk said, including people his firm targets and individuals suggested to search committee members.
Funk also suggested the university set up a presidential search page on its website which includes information about the position, a leadership statement, who is on the search committee and information or links to information about the school. It would also include information about where to send materials if interested.
Funk said the site can also be constructed interactively, giving the public an opportunity to express their thoughts about what the next president should bring.
Funk laid out three major questions his firm asks university communities when looking for a new president:
n What do you think the major challenges and opportunities are that the next president will inherit?
n What kind of person would be best prepared to address those challenges and exploit those opportunities?
n What are adjectives that describe a good candidate?
Funk said these are questions that help his firm target individuals and evaluate the candidate pool at the beginning of a search.
After a shortlist is created, background checks will be performed using LexisNexis, Google and social media. After that list is narrowed down, candidates will sign off on a more thorough outsourced background check of credit, litigation and criminal and sexual abuse.
From there, final interviews and campus visits will be performed and a final decision can be made.
Smith stressed that throughout this “closed” process, in order to avoid breaching the OPMA, board members cannot take any action in closed session, including phone trees, informal polling, email discussions or any type of action that results in a consensus before a public vote.
NEXT STEPS
The board appointed board member Erin Black to head up a search committee. Black will be in charge of organizing listening sessions and open forums to hear from university stakeholders.
Another larger committee was approved by the board, which will include non-board members from different stakeholder groups in the university community, which will sign non-disclosure agreements to protect the privacy of the candidates.
Board chair Ron Erickson said the board will draft a timeline of the process outlined by Funk, which would have the search kick off in full gear around the time of the board’s next retreat in July.