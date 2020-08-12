The Central Washington University board of trustees unanimously approved U.S. Department of Education revisions to Title IX, which set a higher burden of proof for allegations of sexual misconduct.
The federal regulations are being implemented by universities all across the country to avoid losing out on millions of dollars in federal funding, but according to Washington state assistant attorney general Alan Smith, there isn’t a single institution that does not oppose the new rules. The deadline to comply is Friday.
“We have to go on the assumption that we aren’t going to get a court ruling by Aug. 14,” Smith said during the special board of trustees meeting on Tuesday morning.
In a letter to the board, Smith wrote there are four active lawsuits and a motion by 18 attorneys general to block the regulations.
CWU president Jim Gaudino said the administration had been holding out on approving the new revisions, hoping they would be struck down by courts before the deadline.
“This is going to take a lot of internal work,” Gaudino said. “We have to redo all of our HR and system processes that relate to this, as well as student conduct codes… it will take a great deal of work on our part and it will have an unknown effect, but we generally assume it may place additional barriers on the willingness of victims to come forward.”
The 2020 regulations add provisions for a “clear and convincing evidence standard” and introducing a “live hearing with cross-examination” requirement for postsecondary institutions.
n The board approved funding from the trustees reserve to go ahead with general maintenance to the residential portion of the president’s house on Wildcat Way. The repairs will include new paint, carpeting and wall repairs, and will not exceed $100,000.
n The board approved eliminating the $40 per course Online Course Fee, temporarily reducing the technology fee to $10 per quarter, and establishing a new “Multimodal Fee” of $25 per student per quarter, resulting in a net reduction of $5 in fees per quarter. According to board materials, the restructuring aims to help support online education.