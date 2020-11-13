The Central Washington University Board of Trustees voted to begin negotiations with the person who may be president Jim Gaudino’s successor, but the public will have to wait a little longer until an identity is revealed.
Board chair Ron Erickson referred to the finalist as “Candidate A,” who was one of five finalists interviewed earlier this week. Two of the five candidates toured the campus in person, while snowy conditions prevented the other three from coming in person.
The five candidates were interviewed for 75 minutes, before breaking off into small groups where the board had more personal conversations with each candidate, according to search committee chair and trustee Erin Black.
Those five finalists were whittled down from 10 semi-finalists and 80 overall applications.
“I truly believe because of the confidential nature, we were able to receive high quality candidates,” Black said.
Erickson also reiterated the importance of keeping the candidates identities confidential, saying that the board’s ability to respect confidentiality due to a candidate’s current position is important.
The process of hiring a new president began last February, when the Board of Trustees hired Dallas-based R. William Funk and Associates to conduct a national search. The board appointed the search committee in March, and tasked them with reaching out to university stakeholders to learn what they perceive to be the greatest challenges for the university and to discuss the qualities desired in a new president.
Gaudino is set to step down July 31, 2021.