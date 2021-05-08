Support Local Journalism


Veratta Pegram-Floyd has been hired as the new director of undergraduate student advising at Central Washington University, according to a news release from CWU.

Pegram-Floyd, who will start June 15, currently serves as the academic and career coordinator of the Tykeson College at the University of Oregon. She also has academic and student affairs experience at Western Carolina University.

Pegram-Floyd’s placement resulted from a national search of 56 candidates. CAH Associate Dean Mark Meister chaired the search.

“Veratta’s experience in creating a vital, progressive, and student-centered academic advising program at the University of Oregon illustrates her collaborative leadership style and her passionate understanding of how higher education is transformative,” Meister said.

CAH Dean Jill Hernandez said, “Veratta’s profound passion and extensive experience fits CAH’s vision for educating ethically-minded students to reach their creative, intellectual, and leadership potential.”

Pegram-Floyd earned a bachelor’s degree in social work and a master’s degree in education both from Seattle University. CWU’s CAH is a community of academic departments in Art and Design, Communication, English, History, Music, Philosophy and Religious Studies, Theatre Arts, and World Languages and Culture.

