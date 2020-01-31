Leonard “Buddy” Edelen put American distance running on the radar during a time when Europeans dominated the sport.
Billy Mills became the first American to win an Olympic 10,000-meter gold medal. Gerry Lindgren of Spokane became legend and had some epic battles with Oregon’s Steve Prefontaine running for Washington State University.
Frank Shorter ushered in the modern running boom, winning the 1972 Olympic Marathon, leading the fight against illegal doping. He was the last person to see Prefontaine alive. Over time, legendary American runners gave chase, guys like Bill Rodgers, Alberto Salazar, Alan Webb and Galen Rupp.
That same spirit of American distance running drives Central Washington University credentials evaluator Joe Sheeran in his pursuit of excellence. Sheeran became the best over-60 cross country runner in the United States last month when he won his third consecutive national championship at the USA Cross Country National Championships in San Diego.
Sheeran defeated a national-caliber field in the 60-64 age group in 30 minutes, 38 seconds over the 8,000-meter course to earn a spot in the World Cross Country Championships in Toronto in July. He was also the overall Masters age-graded champion on the day.
“I wasn’t particularly thrilled with the time, but it was a tough course,” Sheeran said of the Mission Bay Cross Country tract. “This was a European design trying to groom us for national meets. There was a lot of hills. The terrain was really rough, lots of turns. So time isn’t always the most important factor.”
Spoken like a true competitor used to pushing the envelop over the span of decades of running. Sheeran went to Eastern Illinois University, where he was a nine-time NCAA All-American in cross country and track, and finished as the runner-up at the Division II National Cross-Country Championship in 1977.
He earned a bachelors of science in Parks and Recreation, then served a stint in the United States Air Force, where he was a bronze medalist at the 1983 World Military Cross Country Championships in Algeria. It was the highest finish by an American that year. He won the U.S. Armed Forces 10K championships in 1983 and again in 1984.
Once a road junkie, always a road junkie. But at the age of 62 he’s a little bit smarter than that young turk pounding the pavement back in the day. He still logs 85-90 miles a week, but his training is designed for the long hall and a body getting older whether he likes it or not.
“I don’t have a coach and I prefer it that way. I suppose if I had a training partner it might help a little bit. But it’s easy to get injured if you run with somebody else because you tend to ignore how you’re feeling and how your body is doing,” said Sheeran, who actually took a 25-year hiatus from running because of injury.
“I like to train by myself. I put in 85-90 miles a week. Some days its more of a jog and others are a little more high intensity. I put in 25 one day, but that was when I was trying to beat Bill Rodgers and Frank Shorter. I actually beat Frank once, but I never got Bill.”
As for the five-mile meet at Mission Bay, it was a good day for racing at sea level with fair skies, calm winds and moderate temperatures. The defending national championship set the pace early with a fast start, getting to the 400-meter mark before the field could respond.
Like the year before, he gained 300 meters of separation from the lead pack and built his lead on the long hill, putting greater strain on Mark Reeder, who was a distant second at the time.
“It was kind of crazy because they had all the masters racers in one race,” Sheeran said. “So there were 40-year-olds in with the 80-year-olds. But it was nice to win an individual national championship.
“We’re really gearing up for the World Championships and hoping to do well in Toronto.”
Sheeran won by 52 seconds over Reeder and the time was good enough to win the age-grading over the likes of John Barbour (65), Tony Marshall (75) and Doug Goodhue (77).
Age-Grading sorts out which of the champions ran the fastest for their age by comparing their actual time to the projected world’s best for a runner of their age and gender. Everyone knows who the main contenders are, but no one knows who is on the podium for sure until the calculations are done, and the scores posted.
He’ll be the first to tell you, you’re only as young as you feel — just keep moving.