Central Washington University Continuing Education (CE) joined the First Friday Art Walk scene when the new season began Friday in downtown Ellensburg, according to a news release from CWU.
In an effort to foster more positive relationships with the community and build interest in what CE has to offer, the department will feature a presentation by local artist and instructor Rebecca Coffman titled “Local Color.” The work will be displayed at CWU’s Continuing Education office at 421 N. Main St.
Beginning next month, Coffman will teach CE’s new 10-week “Introduction to Watercolor Painting” course. Classes will meet Tuesdays from 5:30-8:30 p.m. and are open to staff, faculty, students, and community members. Cost is $85 (not including art supplies) and information is available at cwu.edu/ce. Call 509-963-1712 with questions.
“We’re really excited to display more artwork from people on campus and in the community, and the Art Walk is a great opportunity for us to promote some of CE’s personal enrichment course offerings,” program manager Georgie Ainsley said.
In addition to personal enrichment courses like “Tai Chi for Everyone,” “Water Wellness,” and “Tai Chi Swordsmanship for Everyone” (new this spring), CE offers a variety of certificate programs, ESL classes, and resources to help people prepare for a second career in teaching.
“We want to encourage more people in the community to try new things and meet new friends,” Ainsley said.
CE’s effort to become more involved in the community started last fall during the Downtown Trick-or-Treat event and continued with the Ellensburg Downtown Association’s Girls Night Out. The department is looking forward to partnering with the Wildcat Shop for the Spring Girls Night Out on May 7.
Using community gatherings like Art Walk and Girls Night Out as a vehicle, Ainsley said CE plans to help share information about other CWU programs and productions.
“This effort isn’t limited to what we’re doing at CE,” she said. “We’d like to make connections with other departments to promote what they have to offer, too. I can see opportunities for theater, music, athletics, and more.”