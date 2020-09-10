Central Washington University students, faculty, and staff will have a new way to order food and beverages on campus this fall, according to a news release from CWU.
CWU Dining Services last week began offering a mobile ordering option at multiple locations in the Student Union and Recreation Center (SURC). Using the GET Mobile app, students and campus employees can order from each of the Central Marketplace concepts, plus espresso, smoothies, pastries, and more from Cat Trax East.
“Mobile ordering is something we had been planning to do long-term, but due to the current situation, we decided to fast track and introduce it now,” said Dean Masuccio, director of CWU Dining Services. “We’re excited to introduce something new to campus this fall, and it’s just one example of how we’ve been able to find a positive in an otherwise difficult situation.”
When operational adjustments began this spring to limit the spread of COVID-19, Dining Services began looking at ways they could better serve their customers, incorporating mobile ordering into the fall reopening plans. The goal was to reduce traffic in the food-ordering locations and limit face-to-face interactions. Mobile ordering was a natural solution.
“We want to be as efficient as possible so we can reduce congestion and wait times,” Masuccio said. “We added centralized pick-up locations and fine-tuned the GET Mobile app. Now, we’re able to offer selections from each of our concepts in Central Marketplace — Fresh Bar, El Gato, Pizza Pasta Panini, and Lion’s Rock — plus a number of other choices at Cat Trax East.”
Fresh Bar was introduced last spring and offers a variety of fresh food choices. The updated Pizza Pasta Panini station serves wood-fired pizzas, made-to-order pasta, and panini sandwiches.
To take advantage of mobile ordering, guests can access the GET Mobile app on their smartphone and navigate to their menu of choice. Customers are asked to select their dining location, menu items, and payment method (student meal plan or Connection Card using Wildcat Bucks), and are then instructed to go to the designated waiting area at the pick-up points within the SURC.
When their food is ready, customers will receive a notification before proceeding to the pick-up areas, located just outside of Central Marketplace and at Cat Trax East. Masuccio believes the mobile ordering option will catch on quickly.
“Introducing mobile ordering was a goal of mine since my arrival, and the timing of our launch is even more desirable now than ever to address the changing environment we are facing,” he said.