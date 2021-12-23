CWU Director of Bands featured in inaugural Yakima Arts podcast and SCENE Magazine FOR THE DAILY RECORD Dec 23, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Dr. T. André Feagin is the first African American band director in the history of Central Washington University. Contributed/David Dick Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Central Washington University’s Director of Bands T. André Feagin, DMA is the first featured guest of the podcast, Yakima Arts Talk, launched last week by the Yakima Herald-Republic (YHR). Episode 1: The Love of Music is the Love of People is available on Apple and Spotify podcasts.“My initial reaction to the invitation was humility and confusion,” says Feagin, when asked what his reaction was to being featured on the program. “I was deeply humbled that someone wanted to hear and document my story and experiences as it relates to the work I do at CWU. My confusion exists as a response to my internal question of ‘Why me?’”Vanessa Ontiveros, YHR education reporter and podcast host stated, “I had heard such great things about CWU’s Music program, and I know he’s [Feagin] a personable guy. I knew he would be someone interesting to report about…he’s not just a professor, he’s involved with a lot of different groups as well.” Feagin is the first African American band director in CWU’s history; starting his tenure with CWU in July 2020. As director of bands, Feagin guides both the artistic and educational vision of the band area. He serves as administrator for the band program which includes the wind ensemble, symphonic winds, symphonic band, basketball band, and the Wildcat Marching Band within the Department of Music. Feagin is also a professor of music and has extensive international and national exposure in music, conducting, and performance.Ontiveros spent several days on the Ellensburg campus, to interview and capture various aspects of the music program and Feagin within the classroom, on the practice field, and the sideline of a home football game. Captured in the podcast are the sounds, feel, and passion that makes up the environment and atmosphere within the program at CWU. According to the podcast, Feagin speaks about “diversity and inclusion in music education, how music can form leaders, and the connection between love of music and love of others.”“My mentor used to say, ‘that life was about and is about the music we make and the people we make it with; at the heart of what we do is people,’” Feagin states in the podcast opening.Feagin and the music program will also be featured in a full-length profile in the December 20, 2021 issue of SCENE Magazine—with Feagin on the cover.Learn more about Professor Feagin--his love of teaching, people, and music--by reading the feature article in SCENE Magazine, listening to the first episode of Yakima Arts Talk podcast, and meeting him in person by taking a class or attending CWU’s Department of Music performances. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. 