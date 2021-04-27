A local club is taking the reins this year to clean up the mess others have left behind.
The Central Washington University Equestrian Team is hosting this year’s annual Durr Road Cleanup event, which is being held on May 3 and 4. Although the Kittitas County Field and Stream Club normally holds the event, it decided to take a break this year because members saw less refuse than normal up at the site.
Regardless, equestrian team member Maddy Shimp and her husband, Zach, felt compelled to act after recreating in the area lately.
“We up there shooting, and our parents met us up there,” Zach said. “We were looking around and noticed it was pretty dirty up there. We thought it would be nice to get up and clean up the area.”
After talking to team members about the idea, the couple said the team was very supportive of the event, so the organization process began. Zach said the couple was not aware of the annual event that is normally hosted by the Field and Stream Club. After talking to the club, they received guidance on how to reach out to the proper authorities to ensure safe conditions in the shooting area.
“We started contacting Fish and Wildlife to get it all set up,” Zach said. “We let them know what we wanted to do and they’re organizing having an enforcement officer out there to make sure nothing is going on that is unsafe. If people are cleaning downrange, obviously nobody’s going to be out there shooting.”
Unlike previous events where teams start from both sides of Umtanum Canyon and work towards the middle, Zach said this year will be centered at the normal meeting spot on the Ellensburg side of Durr Road. He said the team will utilize signage borrowed from the Field and Stream Club so that people unfamiliar with the location don’t get lost.
“People who come in groups will head in various directions,” he said. “Durr Road has designated shooting areas, so each group can split up along the different areas.”
Zach said it is hard to tell how many community members will show up for the event but said approximately 15 equestrian team and family members from across the state will be in attendance to help the cleanup effort. A team member is bringing their utility trailer to help load out the refuse collected during the two days.
The couple suggests people who decide to attend dress for the conditions, as it can get windy at the site, and to bring a quality set of gloves as there is plenty of glass to pick up. Trash bags will be provided, as well as a lunch each day for participants. Zach said Seng Tong Thai is pitching in to feed people on Monday, and his family is helping out on Tuesday.
“I talked my mom into coming out and cook some burgers on Tuesday,” he said.
After spending so much time enjoying the landscape in the Durr Road area, the couple said the act of mobilizing others to pitch in is a rewarding feeling.
“It’s a first for us to organize a volunteer event,” Zach said. “Hopefully we share the values with other people that will be out there.
“I wish we had known about the event sooner, so we could have helped out in years prior,” Maddy said.