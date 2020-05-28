Central Washington University and the United Faculty of Central (UFC), the union representing faculty members, have agreed to extend the current three-year collective bargaining agreement, which expires on Aug. 31, 2020, for another year, according to a news release from CWU.
The extension, which was approved by a majority of members of the UFC and today at a special CWU Board of Trustees meeting will take effect immediately.
“In light of the disruptions to our operations created by the COVID-19 pandemic, the faculty union and the university have agreed to extend the current agreement for another year rather than attempt to begin negotiating a new contract,” said CWU President Jim Gaudino.
“This is an example of our faculty really leading the way and working cooperatively with the institution to reach an agreement that is in the best interests of all and keeps our students at the core," he said.
Under the terms of the extension, all parties recognized the restrictions on in-person activities, including face-to-face meetings, along with uncertainties from the economic impact of the pandemic on the university, made it “impractical to engage in full-scope bargaining at this time.”
The extension also requires the university and the UFC to begin bargaining in fall 2020 to negotiate potential compensation increases for academic year 2020-2021. The amount of any increase will be based on the university’s overall financial condition, which will include considering state appropriation levels for 2021 fiscal year.
Negotiations for a longer-term agreement will begin next year when they can occur in a more suitable environment.
“Both the faculty and the university believed that given current circumstances it was in the best interests of all to continue the existing agreement until next year,” said Matt Altman, chair of the UFC Bargaining team.
To review the memorandum of agreement, go to: www.ufcentral.org/documents.