In support of the Black Lives Matter movement, Central Washington University professors hosted a teach-in regarding the movement, anti-blackness and police violence on Wednesday on campus. A teach-in is usually a series of informal lectures. Event organizer and CWU professor Teresa Divine said many of the black faculty didn’t want to lecture, as they had other things to speak about. This could be their own experiences, and what they thought about the movement. The first speaker Mal Stewman didn’t do a lot of his own speaking. He read a list of names, people who had been killed from police violence and racism. He then called for an 8 minute, 47-second-long moment of silence. This was the amount of time Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kept his knee on George Floyd’s neck. “I have never been more impacted about the recent atrocities then when I stood over there for 8 minutes and 46 seconds. I had no idea, how long that was, and I had no idea how a human being can do this,” said CWU director of student health care Carolyn Hudson. Andre Dickerson, Director of the Center for Leadership and Community Engagement told a personal story about his first encounter with law enforcement when he lived in Los Angeles. He was 13, riding in a car at night, and his vehicle almost collided with a police car that didn’t have its lights on. The police pulled them over, and he was pulled out of the car, and had a gun stuck in his face by a white police officer, who told him not to move or he would “blow your head off.” He spoke about how he was recently talking with a friend about the marches and protests around the world. His friend told him that he felt different this time, that something might get done. Dickerson told his friend, you might feel different this time, I have felt this way since I was 13. Dickerson then read a letter from Bobby Cummings director of African and Black Studies program at CWU. She couldn’t attend the teach-in because of quarantine. The letter stated the police did not hear George Floyd because the police were kneeling on the neck of a thing, not a person, not a human. Jo Ann Hunt came to Central in 2002. She wanted to thank the “white allies” who showed up in support. As a white person herself, she encouraged them to use their privilege to help the movement. “Part of our job as white people is to dismantle white supremacy,” she said. She told the crowd if they are white and they are not angry at the injustice that is happening, then they are supporting white supremacy. She also called on CWU to improve its diversity and acceptance, stating that they should require anti-racism training as a part of its hiring process. She sells and buys books as part of her job and said the best way for white people to fight racism is to read about it, suggesting the book “The Color of Law.” Organizer Teresa Divine said one of the reasons they had this teach-in, was to tell people about the Ellensburg Bail Fund. A program that can be found on Facebook. The fund has people sign up to pay the bail of those wrongfully arrested. The Bail Fund was just one reason behind the event, the other purpose was to give CWU faculty a chance to speak up, and speak their minds. “It was just on my heart to do, and the faculty and staff, as academics and scholars, we don’t always feel as though we can march in the streets, and we need to do something,” Divine said. “I wanted to give my friends and scholars and the people who work with me a chance to do something and to act.
