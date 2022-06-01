The Central Washington University Fashion Show production class will be holding its 26th annual fashion show, Reemergence, on June 4, according to a news release from CWU.
The show will take place in the Milo Smith Tower Theatre located in McConnell Hall on the CWU campus.
There will be a matinee showing at 3 p.m., doors open at 2 p.m. and an evening showing at 7 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m. There will be a silent auction once the doors open before each show to help fund the event and benefit Apparel, Textiles and Merchandising students.
Reemergence is taking fashion forward trends to the next level. The show will feature 12 original student designer collections. The student designers produce an apparel line from conceptualization to completion. Designers are responsible for the entire audience experience while their line is being presented and choose their models, choreography, music, and styling to reflect their overall inspiration and theme.
Design concepts are executed through story boards, identification of target markets, draping and flat patterning of designs, and completion of muslin samples to the final product seen on the runway.
The show is produced by the Fashion Show Production class and enables students to synthesize skills such as critical and creative thinking, negotiating, teamwork, delegating, and communication skills that are relevant to future careers in the apparel industry. Students contact and work with local businesses, technicians and clubs to develop publicity and advertising, fundraising, designing, and building the stage and exhibition area, music, and announcements for the show.
Each show starts with a silent auction one hour before the show. The auction will feature an array of items donated from the community and supporters with proceeds benefiting the Apparel, Textiles and Merchandising program and helping to fund next year’s fashion show. Cash, check, and card are accepted.
Tickets for the show will be available online at CWU.edu/tickets and at the door of the event. Tickets are $12 for general admission and $10 for students (must show ID), $12 at the door.
Reemergence is created by the Fashion Show Production course, the Apparel, Textiles and Merchandising program and the Theatre Department. Sponsored by the Student Fashion Association and Claim Clothing