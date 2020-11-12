It all starts somewhere. Call them B movies, low-budget productions, first-time takes, it gives filmmakers a chance to work it all out.
Central Washington University film graduate John Otteni has been making short films and sketch videos with his brother Paul since high school. They’ve upped the ante with their first feature film “Stakeout,” which is now available on Amazon Prime.
“This an 80-minute feature we shot over in Seattle, starting in 2018,” Otteni said. “We also shot a little bit in Kirkland and on the peninsula, but most of it was shot in the Seattle area.”
“Stakeout” is the story of Abel Martin, a self-proclaimed vampire hunter living in the sleepy small town of Matheson, Wash., according to Amazon Prime. After a rash of mysterious disappearances, Abel decides it’s time to spread the word of his mission. He enlists a struggling independent filmmaker, Jon Velmont, and his crew to follow his late-night exploits seeking out the members of a rumored vampiric cult.
“I’m very much an amateur filmmaker. You can always spend more time or money, but the story is good and the work is credible,” Otteni said. “It’s funny and something I’m proud of. It’s a good start and I learned a lot.”
B movies have played an intricate role in the film-making process, with a certain degree of craft and aesthetic ingenuity. From their beginnings to the current day, B movies have provided opportunities for both filmmakers and actors. Actors like John Wayne and Jack Nicholson got their start, as did Vincent Price and Karen Black.
In some ways the Otteni brothers pay homage to Vincent Price and previous vampire films like “Night Stalker (1972),” “The Lost Boys (1987),” and “Interview with the Vampire: The Vampire Chronicles (1994),” while establishing their own direction.
“The title is a play with words, because it’s about a documentary crew that’s following this guy who’s trying to convince people that vampires are real on these late night stakeouts,” Otteni said. “It’s a spinoff on the stake that you use to kill a vampire.
“I don’t really remember who we landed on the idea of vampires. It’s fairly contemporary, like a lot of the Twilight movies. There is history of vampires because we went into the folklore and the old school stuff. But it’s funny and improvisational.”
As you might expect with a low-budget production, they kept cast and crew to a minimum. It features actors Steven R. Guerrero, John Otteni, Maddie Rotolo, and Colin Wessman. Paul Otteni co-directs and edits. Kevin Middleton runs the sound and Aaron Amort was the director of photography. The producer was Connor Tkachuk and the executive producer is Christopher Langston.
“The most challenging was 12-hour days and learning how to make things work in concentrated time,” said Otteni, who graduated from Central in 2014 with a B.A. in Film Production. “With the documentary sort of format, you’re trying to make it dynamic with a lot of dialog in place.
“We used what we had with the Seattle street and buildings. The costumes came from the Thrift Store or whatever we could come up with. It was a lot of fun and we’re happy with the production.”
“Stakeout” is available on video streaming service Amazon Prime.