Central Washington University students working with the PUSH food pantry have been advertising the pantry to bring in more donations for students. The pantry offers a variety of food and supplies to all students and staff no questions asked. Recently the pantry has found a permanent location in the Brooks Library.
PUSH (Presidents United to Solve Hunger) is an international program designed to provide basic necessities to students attending universities. As the name suggests, PUSH is usually managed by presidents of universities, but at CWU the students have been running the show.
PUSH student faculty including student president Jaeda Nelson worked with Alejandrea Cruz-Martinez to advertise a massive food drive for February called “Pack the Pantry.” According to Nelson, the food drive brought in about 500 items total, which is less than they were hoping for.
“It is more full, but it is not packed. There are still empty shelves, the food has been running a bit low, and there isn’t a large variety of food,” Nelson said. “We are still missing a lot of hygiene and laundry products.”
As of Feb. 24, the pantry hadn’t counted their financial donations, and was just looking at the physical items that were provided.
Nelson’s view of the food drive was that it was good but not great. The pantry had more donations in February than any month since the soft opening in October, but the supply of donations has yet to meet the demand.
However, the result of the food drive has not dispirited the students involved. The pantry is still pretty new, and more people are learning about it everyday.
“I would say it has been super successful. We all work together really well, given the nature of this food drive which is all student driven and student led,” Cruz-Martinez said. “It is students calling the shots, it is students picking up the donations and bringing it to the pantry. I have seen it as a really good start. We have faculty reaching out to us and asking more questions, people are paying attention.”
The food drive was mostly targeted at CWU faculty and staff. Nelson said the university cannot expect students to pass classes and graduate if they are starving. Postcards advertising an open house tour of the pantry were sent out to all faculty a week before February, and the pantry has been advertising through social media, with help from faculty such as CWU President Jim Wohlpart, and Provost Michelle DenBeste who posted videos to the CWU Facebook page encouraging people to donate.
Anyone, not just students and faculty, can donate to the pantry at any time. Donations can be sent through the PUSH website which can be found through the main CWU page. Nelson said the pantry is always looking for more donations, especially hygiene and laundry items, as well as grab-and-go foods such as granola bars.
“We just want to see more support, funding or grants that can provide PUSH with more financial support that would allow them to continue serving the student population,” Cruz-Martinez said. “I do view it as a success, but I also see it as not the end, but the start of something that has so much more potential.”