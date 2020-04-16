For the past six weeks, four Central Washington University alumni have been assisting in the Washington State Department of Health’s (DOH) efforts to combat the COVID-19 outbreak, according to a news release from CWU.
Anjanette Wilson, Brian Hiatt, Bud Taylor, and Shelley Lankford are playing direct and indirect roles in the state’s fight against the virus, which has infected approximately 10,500 Washingtonians since it was first detected here in early February.
All four CWU alumni have been asked to step outside their comfort zones as the DOH works over time at Public Health Laboratories to repel a common enemy. Wilson, who was hired last year as a technician in the Office of Environmental Laboratory Sciences, transitioned over to the COVID-19 team in early March when the DOH began ramping up its testing program.
She has been preparing test kits for the microbiology team, and “it’s been pretty hectic.”
“I am an ecologist, so switching over to this microbiology position has been pretty invigorating,” the 2019 biology graduate said. “I am very proud of what I’m doing,and that I have the experience needed to help in a situation like this.”
Wilson and her six team members have been preparing between 100-300 testing kits per day for the past month. One day saw 500 kits produced for the microbiology lab, which performs DNA sequencing of test samples to determine if they are positive or negative.
During the time Wilson has been working in the testing lab, she has been supervised by Taylor (’87), who serves as the logistics manager on the incident management team. Hiatt (’00) is the microbiology office director where the main COVID response is taking place, and Lankford (’86) is the acting director of the Office of Environmental Laboratory Sciences.
“They pulled five of my eight staff members (including Wilson) into the COVID team last month, so I’ve been covering all of the lab work that those folks were doing,” said Lankford, who has been with the DOH for 32 years. “We’re down to three people to do the work of nine staff members, so we’ve all had to figure out our new roles. It’s been a humbling experience for me doing all of the tech-level work, but it has made me appreciate my staff even more.”
The four DOH employees are in regular contact, and they often discuss the value of their CWU educations.
“CWU completely prepared me to work on this project, and I couldn’t be more grateful,” Wilson said. “Us Wildcats feel really well prepared for these wild times.”