Central Washington University has hired Paul Elstone as vice president for University Advancement, effective Aug. 2, according to a news release from CWU.
Elstone will provide strategic leadership to the Advancement department and in the design and implementation of capital development initiatives and fundraising. He will also serve as the executive director of the CWU Foundation.
Elstone has been senior associate vice president for development at the University of Oregon since 2016, helping to craft and implement a $2 billion capital campaign that is on track toward an extension goal of $3 billion.
“Paul’s deep experience includes developing a culture of philanthropy among internal and external stakeholders,” said CWU President Jim Wohlpart. “He has more than 20 years of experience in higher education development and will play a key role as we address our future development needs.”
Since 2003, Elstone has served in a number of leadership roles in Oregon’s University Advancement office, where he manages a staff of 90. He has served as the assistant vice president, schools and colleges development; interim director for donor relations; and senior director, corporate and goundation relations.
At CWU, Elstone will develop and lead a comprehensive campaign, work with the academic colleges on a variety of initiatives, facilitate fundraising for Wildcat Athletics, and lead alumni relations efforts. He will also serve on the President’s Cabinet and work closely with academic and administrative leadership to strengthen and significantly increase fundraising efforts that advance Central’s mission and goals.
“Central is well positioned for a successful campaign,” he said. “The great work that CWU has enjoyed in recent years, combined with the exciting aspirations of the incoming president, provides a strong foundation on which to build.”
From 1997 to 2003, Elstone was assistant vice president, corporate and foundation relations for the Thunderbird School of Global Management (now part of Arizona State University) and from 1995 to 1997, he was program development manager at the City of Westminster College in London, England.
Elstone holds an MA in education management from Roehampton Institute at the University of Surrey and a BA in economics and social history from the University of Liverpool.